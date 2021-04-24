New AntMiner for Ethereum mines the equivalent of 32 NVIDIA RTX 3080

The Antminer E9 would hit the market with a hashrate of 3 GH / s which would be equivalent to using 32 RTX 3080 graphics cards. This would be the company’s new flagship for the Ethereum mining market.

The advance of the information was made from the official Antminer Twitter. The most marked difference compared to graphics cards is in their consumption. According to the portal WhatToMine, specialized in statistics on mining equipment, it shows that 32 RXT 3080s have a total consumption of 8,000 watts, with a mining power of approximately 3 GH / s. In contrast, the E9 would have a consumption of just 2,556 watts.

Within the announcement, only specific details of the performance and consumption were revealed. In previous days, CriptoNoticias would have already reported a first announcement, where the initial details of this launch were given.

Important details, such as its final price and release date, remain to be known. Faced with the latter, some users commented that the longer it is delayed, the shorter the life cycle of E9 in Ethereum mining. This is due to the change in the consensus algorithm for the future version of Ethereum, which would leave PoW (Proof of Work) mining out of the game, to go exclusively to Proof of Stake.

Ethereum Mining Post Consensus Algorithm Change

Ethereum 2.0 seems to be just around the corner. After its launch, in December of last year, the first steps have already begun to change the consensus algorithm, as was the publication of the first technical specifications for the merger between Ethereum 1.0 and 2.0.

This change would make the new AntMiners useless, but only for the Ethereum network. The Antminer E9 is a miner specifically designed for the Ethash mining algorithm, the same used by Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum Classic.

While the E9 life cycle for Ethereum can be quite short, as the first merger between ETH 1 and ETH 2 is managed by late 2021 or early 2022 to be up and running. Users will be able to migrate to other cryptocurrencies using Ethash, although changes in profitability levels are unknown.

Profitability table of cryptocurrencies using the Ethash mining algorithm, compared to the mining power provided by 32 RTX 3080. Source: whattomine.

A comparison regarding profitability with the new Antminer E9 miner can be established by comparing the mining power obtained with 32 RTX 3080 GPUs. currently they offer a daily gross return of $ 245 at the exchange rate of the day in ETH According to WhatToMine, while, in the case of the next most profitable one: ETC (Ethereum Classic), it is reduced to 136 USD.