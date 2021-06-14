New antiviral therapy that directly targets the COVID-19 coronavirus

Traditional antivirals reduce symptoms and help patients recover faster. Some examples are Tamiflu, zanamivir, and remdesivir.

An international team of scientists from Griffith University in Australia and the City of Hope Medical Center in the United States has developed an experimental direct-acting antiviral therapy to treat COVID-19.

This next-generation antiviral approach uses the gene-silencing RNA technique of the type known as “small interfering RNA” (siRNA) to directly attack the genome of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the disease. COVID-19.

That kind of attack prevents the virus from replicating.

Lipid nanoparticles designed by both institutions transport the small interfering RNA to very specific points in the lungs, the critical site of infection, where they release it.

The team, which includes Kevin Morris and Nigel McMillan, found that treatment with the small interfering RNA reduces viral load by 99.9%. These nanoparticles can be delivered to a wide range of lung cells and silence viral genes. Treatment with therapy in SARS-CoV-2 infected mice clearly promoted survival and disease cessation. In fact, in treated survivors, the virus could not be detected in the lungs.

Artistic recreation of the interior of the human body just as the therapeutic agent (blue ball) has been released into it from the end of the hypodermic needle (the cylindrical structure located a little higher and to the left). (Image: Griffith University)

This treatment is designed to work against all betacoronaviruses, including the original SARS virus (SARS-CoV-1), as well as SARS-CoV-2 and any new variants that may emerge in the future, as it attacks essential regions of genome of the virus that are persistently conserved by evolution, which suggests that the variants that may have undergone a change in them have not been able to survive and no longer exist, and that the same fate awaits all variants that modify some of those regions. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)