New anti-COVID measures: Costco will allow food courts and food tasting from the first week of June



Large stores like Costco are progressively returning to normal.

Little by little we are recovering normality in our lives and services and practices that retail stores have become accustomed to are also coming back.

Costco announced that given the advances in vaccination and the return to normality rFood courts, food tasting and sampling, and even the return of improved churros will leave.

The retailer is resuming its food courts and food samples that had to be reduced and even suspended during the height of the pandemic.

Richard Galanti, Costco CFO, communicated during an investor call that: “The first wave of locations, around 170 of our 550 US locations will be activated by the first week of June“. And he added that the rest should be ready by the end of the same month.

“Increased security protocols are and will be in place, including all samples prepared behind Plexiglas, prepared in smaller batches for better security control, and distributed to members one at a time,” Galanti explained.

Costco is expected to re-open tables and seating in most locations by June 7.

“I am pleased to report that our food courts are also recovering in the coming weeks more broadly“Said the executive.

“We’ve also added a few more foods, including the return of the new and improved churro, which will be in all US locations by July 4, and adding high-end soft serve ice cream to replace our frozen yogurt,” said Galanti. .

Costco is progressively returning to normal, since the middle of the month it began to allow fully vaccinated people to enter its stores without a mask, in jurisdictions that do not have mandates to use it.

At that time, he also noted that face shields would still be used in healthcare areas, such as pharmacy, optician and hearing aid areas.

Meanwhile to celebrate Memoral Day, one of the most emblematic celebrations in the United States, Costco has prepared a series of dishes for its members so that they do not have to cook this weekend.

