Quarantine has caused many people to not fall asleep. According to various studies, it is all because the mind is not fully focused on activity. The concerns that the pandemic generates, as well as breaking the daily routine that we previously had, can cause insomnia and even rare dreams. In Google are aware of the above; for this reason they are dedicating efforts to offer you, through Android, a set of tools that they could help you sleep better.

The new Android update, which is already available today on Pixel devices, welcomes Bedtime, a new tab that you can find in the Clock app (via 9to5Google). In the mentioned section you can set times to fall asleep and wake up, having the freedom to choose the days in which the alarm will prevail. The latter will start showing 15 minutes before starting the audio with a very striking animation. Reminders to go to bed, meanwhile, can play a relaxing song obtained from YouTube Music, Spotify, Calm or other service.

Also, Bedtime will be able to check if you really are asleep during selected times. How will they do it? Android will determine if the phone was stationary in a dark room. Of course, previously you will have to authorize the Clock to access the motion sensors – such as the accelerometer or gyroscope – and the brightness sensor. Otherwise, your phone will not be able to verify that you are really sleeping. We will have to verify, however, that this information is not leaving the terminal.

Measure your sleep and mute notifications

Bedtime will offer you one weekly chart so you can check not only the time you spent sleeping, but also the time you spent using your smartphone —even by application—. In this way, it will be possible to have greater control over the hours that you dedicate to sleep, since we are talking about a fundamental figure for health care. Finally, Bedtime gives you the possibility to mute any sounds produced by your phone during sleep time, from notifications to calls.

As mentioned before, the update can be downloaded starting today on Pixel phones. However, Google promises that the rest of Android devices will have access to Bedtime throughout the summer.

