Joaquín continues to take confinement with humor. The Betis player stars in a new round of jokes on the day of Saint ‘Hulio’, his second saint

Joaquin confinement continues to be taken with humor. The Betis player stars in a new round of jokes on the day of San ‘Hulio’, his second saint. It was the Cadiz footballer himself who published the video on your Instagram profile in which he tells several jokes after warning that he was his ‘saint’ on April 12, San Julio day (‘Hulio’).