Our favorite quantitative analyst namely Charlie McElligott of Nomura has reissued another note today which again has numerous comments in the media. As always it is in his language very thick and complicated to understand so we get to the point of the most important thing.

The first thing is that it has updated the control table of the positions of the CTAs compared to the previous week:

A very important change is that the point from which they closed their current long position of 100 × 100 in the SP 500, last week was at 3006 and now they have lowered it remarkably to 2,968. This gives the market a much broader safety margin, it has to go down enough for the danger zone in which this important group would begin to close long and change its position.

Nomura / Zerohedge

Also keep an eye on eurostoxx since last week there was a short position of 50% and now it has been reduced to only 30%. There is also a good short position in the euro, therefore it has potential for recovery. And finally we would like to highlight that they are long in 10-year American bonds at 100 × 100 and also in 100 × 100 gold.

Both Charlie McElligott and other quantitative analysts estimate that shorts worth more than $ 400 billion have been closed since the end of March. In other words, the rise since the end of March is one of the largest short closings in the history of the stock market. If we add individuals and buybacks there we have the explanation why the big strong hands have not entered and it was not necessary.

As for the Flip Points that mark the border between the positive gamma of the market and the negative gamma, they are also quite low, in the 2940 area, so the market has a lot of margin to walk with some comfort, that makes it clear that there are many options interests in the 3050 to 3100 zone making a comfortable climb difficult.

Nomura / Zerohedge

As long as the market is in a positive range zone, it has little propensity to go down and much to continue in a calm manner without too much volatility, promoting bullish or lateral movements.

Regarding the next days or weeks, McElligott says that the market will behave with greater acceptance of risk until the quarterly expiration of Options on the 19th, and from that day on it will become much more defensive.