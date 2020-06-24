So far, with Project zero An AI scans Amazon’s 5 billion products every day to look for counterfeits. Added to this are initiatives such as each product having a serial number that Amazon can verify before it leaves the warehouse, preventing external vendors from sneaking in fake products.

According to a report produced between 2016 and 2017, at least 58,000 counterfeit products were detected, including clothing. A study carried out by the United States government itself found that of 47 brand name products they had bought from stores such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Newegg and Sears, 20 of them were fake, including Nike Air Jordan and a charger .

Counterfeit Crimes Unit: Sues All Those Who Sell Counterfeits On Amazon

For this reason, in addition to deleting products and vendor accounts, Amazon has now announced the creation of the Counterfeit Crimes Unit, dedicated to bringing sellers who violate Amazon’s law and conditions of sale to justice by selling counterfeit products. Thus, the company alerts stores that sell counterfeits that they will use all legal tools to go against them, regardless of where they sell the products or their location.

99.9% of the products listed on Amazon have no claims for being counterfeit. Amazon’s $ 500 million investment last year has been noticed, with more than 8,000 workers battling this and other types of fraud. In total, 6 billion suspicious listings have been blocked, in addition to 2.5 million fake accounts being blocked before products were put up for sale.

If a vendor manages to skip all those filters, that’s where the Counterfeit Crimes Unit will come in, which will use all the information available from that vendor. For example, they may resort to information from external platforms, such as contacting the bank where payments are being made.

Amazon has been collaborating for years with the different security forces of the United States or the European Union (Europol), as well as in other Asian countries; especially China. In May, Amazon found counterfeiters in countries such as Spain, Canada, China, the Dominican Republic, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In these cases, he alerts the authorities of each country (or the EU in many cases) so that they are the ones to carry out the investigations and arrest him.