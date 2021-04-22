New Amazon router with WiFi 6 and WiFi Mesh: high speed and wide coverage for € 149 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon has put to the new its new router. It is eero 6, a router with WiFi 6 and WiFi Mesh that offers you great speed and wide coverage for your whole house for 149 euros.

Today, having a good WiFi connection at home is as simple as installing a good router. Keeping the router that your operator gives you is a wrong decision, since it is an entry-level device that does not offer you the features you need to get the most out of your internet connection.

With eero 6, the new router from Amazon, you can forget about coverage and speed problems forever: has WiFi 6 and WiFi Mesh and it is already on sale for 149 euros.

The new Amazon router has the most advanced technology to provide you with a quality wireless connection. It is a mesh or mesh router with WiFi 6, characteristics that allow it to offer you higher speed, higher performance and better coverage.

Router with WiFi 6 and WiFi Mesh designed for homes with internet connections of up to 500 Mbps. It offers a coverage of 460 square meters and integrates a Zigbee smart digital home controller to control the compatible devices of your Smart Home.

The advantages of WiFi 6 are many, but if you do not have a router that supports the latest wireless connection standard, you cannot enjoy them. With the eero 6 you will enjoy a faster, more stable and more secure network.

It is designed for homes with internet connections of up to 500 Mbps, and with a single router you can cover up to 140 square meters. If you need greater coverage, you have at your disposal the set of three eero 6 (a router and two WiFi Mesh extenders) that covers up to 460 square meters for 299 euros.

WiFi 6 is the new standard for WiFi connections that comes to improve your wireless connections by optimizing your speed and the stability of your navigation.

The WiFi Mesh or WiFi mesh technology of the eero 6 devices intelligently redirects network traffic, avoiding WiFi congestion, buffering and network drops. Thanks to this, you can play games, make video calls or play content in 4K without problems and in a totally fluid way.

Also, Amazon’s eero 6 router has a built-in Zigbee smart home controllerSo you won’t need a separate Zigbee hub to control compatible smart home devices with Alexa.

