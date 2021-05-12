New Amazon Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 2021: price and availability

Amazon has presented new versions of its smart speakers Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 with interesting news. The highlight of the new generation of devices is the incorporation of better cameras, to take full advantage of other new communication and security options.

In the case of the Echo Show 8, the camera has been updated with the adoption of a 13 megapixel wide angle. The peculiar fact is that can scroll to follow you as you move around the enablement. Unlike the Echo Show 10, which is capable of physical movement, it uses a virtual pan and tilt mode to frame you.

Another cool feature is that the 8-inch HD screen offers adaptive color adjustment according to ambient light. In addition, it has dual stereo speakers and incorporates an eight-core processor.

The new generation of Amazon’s Echo Show 8 also strengthens its privacy and security options. The device has a built-in cover to cover the chamber, a simple tool but that helps protect the privacy of people and their spaces.

Plus, the smart speaker’s built-in camera serves as a video surveillance system. Users can connect from the Alexa app to see what happens at home while they are away.

Amazon also updates the Echo Show 5, which is now cheaper

Credit: Amazon

The more compact version of the device also comes with improvements, although they are not as many as in the Echo Show 8. Amazon has incorporated a 2 megapixel camera, whose main purpose is to make quick video calls. As in the larger version, the sensor can be physically covered.

The 5.5-inch screen speaker is now available in three colors: the new navy blue, white and anthracite. But what’s really attractive about the new Echo Show 5 is that is offered for sale for a lower price, compared to its previous version.

Availability and prices

According to what was reported by Amazon, the pre-sale of smart speakers has already started. All orders placed will be delivered to customers from next month.

The revamped Echo Show 8 hits the market in exchange for 129.99 euros or $ 3,099 in Mexico, and will be available in two colors: anthracite and white. The Echo Show 5, meanwhile, is now available at 84.99 euros or $ 1,999 in Mexico, and in the three shades mentioned above.

Read this too …