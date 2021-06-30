New Alzheimer’s drug approval and price investigated

Experimental Alzheimer’s medicine approved 1:32

(CNN) – Two committees of the US House of Representatives launched an investigation into the approval and price of the drug aducanumab to treat Alzheimer’s. The drug is manufactured by the Biogen company and sold under the brand name Aduhelm.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug in early June under its “expedited approval” program, although an FDA advisory committee concluded last year that there was no Sufficient evidence to support the effectiveness of Alzheimer’s treatment.

Biogen announced in early June that the annual wholesale cost of the treatment is approximately $ 56,000 for a high dose. It is because it requires an infusion every four weeks, and the cost of each infusion is approximately US $ 4,312 per infusion.

Serious concerns

“We have serious concerns about the high price of Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, and the process that led to its approval despite questions about the drug’s clinical benefit,” House Democrats Carolyn Maloney and Frank said. Pallone Jr. in a statement released Friday about the investigation by the Oversight and Reform Commission and the Energy and Commerce Commission.

“We strongly support innovative treatments to help the millions of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease, but the approval of the drug Aduhelm and its annual price of $ 56,000 will have broader implications for seniors, providers and taxpayers who deserve it. a careful examination, “the statement said. He also notes that they were seeking to understand how Biogen set the price and what impact it would have on federal health care programs and other research.

Biogen told CNN in an email on Tuesday: “We will of course cooperate with any inquiries we may receive from these commissions.”

‘The Alzheimer’s drug did not show good evidence that it worked’

The FDA’s Central and Peripheral Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee concluded last year that there was insufficient evidence to support the drug’s effectiveness, and therefore clinical data did not support approval of the treatment.

Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, a professor at Harvard Medical School and a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital who resigned from the advisory committee after the approval of aducanumab, said last week that “the drug did not show convincing evidence that it worked. against Alzheimer’s.

Kesselheim, who was one of three committee members to resign, called the approval “the worst drug approval in US history” in his resignation letter.

Important side effects

“It had major side effects,” Kesselheim noted on CBS’s This Morning. The drug is linked to swelling and bleeding in the brain that can be seen on MRI scans. Also with headache, falls, diarrhea, confusion, delirium, and disorientation.

Treatment removes a substance known as beta amyloid from the brain. Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by growing amyloid deposits in the brain, although research is mixed on whether it actually causes the disease and whether eliminating it would help people. Biogen has argued that giving the drug early in the disease could help keep people from getting worse.

“The FDA totally changed course in the last six months. He approved this drug based on a theory related to the surrogate marker for amyloid plaques that we, as an advisory committee in November, were told not to consider, ”Kesselheim said.

“If the FDA allows companies to get drug approvals based on trials that are stopped early, trials that are retested, that sets a precedent,” he said.

Most FDA reviewers recommended approval

Most of the FDA reviewers who reviewed the company’s submissions for aducanumab recommended its approval, FDA documents show. The exception was a statistical review.

“Primary clinical review and clinical pharmacology team review have resulted in the conclusion that substantial evidence of the clinical benefit of aducanumab has been provided and both recommend standard approval,” the FDA Office of Neurology wrote in an abstract. of the agency review.

“The primary statistical review does not recommend approval,” he adds. He cites specific concerns from FDA biostatistician Tristan Massie about the conflicting results of the drug’s studies.

Problems with evidence

But the weight of evidence from the biologics license application, or BLA, supported the full approval of the Alzheimer’s drug, the review says.

‘Alzheimer’s disease is a serious condition. Aducanumab, unlike other approved therapies, targets an underlying, fundamental and defining pathophysiological feature of the disease, with the potential to alter the inescapable and relentless progression of this disease. The existing clinical data suggest that an alteration in such progression, assessed as a reduction in clinical decline over an extended period of time, is an anticipated benefit of aducanumab, “wrote the FDA reviewers.

“A key issue is whether there is substantial evidence of effectiveness for reducing amyloid beta plaque,” says the FDA review. Then he concludes that he “does it.”

“In summary, regarding the evidence of effectiveness supporting accelerated approval based on a reduction in beta amyloid plaque, the requirements are met. Alzheimer’s disease is a serious and life-threatening condition with a tremendous unmet medical need, “he adds.

The approval will ‘reverberate for years’

In an opinion piece published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Dr. G. Caleb Alexander and Dr. Jason Karlawish detailed how the potential impacts of the FDA approval of the Alzheimer’s disease drug. They included the lack of evidence behind the approval, the potential negative impact on lawsuits and costs for families, “will rebound for years.”

Alexander of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is on an FDA advisory committee that advised against approval of the drug. Karlawish of the University of Pennsylvania was an investigator in a trial with aducanumab.

Biogen and others may be incentivized to introduce drugs that treat amyloid levels without waiting for evidence of real clinical benefits, they wrote.

“People living with Alzheimer’s can choose to drop out or not enroll in clinical trials and instead take Aduhelm,” the authors wrote. They also said that “understandably, desperate patients take it and possibly other amyloid-lowering drugs, the pace and progress of demonstrating safe and effective treatments for Alzheimer’s disease will slow down.”

When Kesselheim was asked what message he hoped to send to the FDA through his resignation from the agency’s advisory committee, he said patients and physicians depend on the FDA to maintain reasonable standards for the drugs they provide.

“In most cases, I like to think that the FDA is making the right decision,” Kesselheim said. “In cases like this where the FDA makes what I think is the wrong decision, I think we need to better understand why the decisions were made this way.”

CNN’s Naomi Thomas and Sarah Braner contributed to this report.