New All-Star Game Roster Changes Announced

The MLB has made some changes to the roster of stars game because some decided not to participate.

In both leagues there are new substitutes, who were surely surprised to receive the news and accept the request.

National League

Walker Buehler, P, Angeles Dodgers, entered for Kevin Gausman of the San Francisco Giants. Justin Turner, 3B, Angeles Dodgers, came in for Mookie Betts. Yadier Molina, C, entered for Buster Posey (Injury). Freddy Peralta, P, Milwaukee Brewers, goes for teammate Brandon Woodruffy. Taijuan Walker, P, entered for teammate Jacob Degrom of the Mets.

Jacob Degrom, Brandwon Woodruffy, Kevin Gausman have outings days before the All-Star game, that’s why they won’t pitch in stars game of the MLB.

American League:

Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox, replacing Carlos Correa. Joey Wendley, 2b, Tampa Rays, goes for Jose Altuve. Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals replacing Michael Branthely. Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassait to replace Astros’ Ryan Pressly.

While all these players who got off the all-star game are from the Houston Astros.