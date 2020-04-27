More than 130 offspring of 40 species, including a rare Indian tapir, a female Asian elephant and a shadowy Egyptian vulture, were born during the more than six-week quarantine of the Prague Zoo, which has reopened this Monday as part of a progressive deconfusion

EFE –

The director of the zoo, Miroslav Bobek, explained to Efe that a flow of visitors of 150 people per hectare will be maintained, which is equivalent to a maximum of 8,500 people, when the average for weekends was 12,000 to 13,000 people.

The park has been closed since March 13 and this measure is part of a set of requirements to avoid contagion by coronavirus in the partial revival of the economy and social life that began in the Czech Republic last Friday, with the lifting of the prohibition of traveling abroad.

Thus, the covered pavilions will not be able to visit yet and the island of lemurs and the gorilla area have also been closed for veterinary reasons, while the bank areas are closed and the restaurants are still closed, although food will be sold and drink through a window.

In addition, the use of the mask is mandatory, as well as maintaining two meters of distance between people.

“The closure of the park during the Easter holidays means a loss of 1.2 million euros at the moment, and we will recover a small part with the adoption and sponsorship program for the new hatchlings born these days,” said Bobek.

“We hope that the City Council of Prague, on which we depend, helps to wipe out the losses caused by the crisis, “added the director.

At the moment, support has already been obtained for a value of 68,000 euros for the aforementioned program, which allows anyone to follow the evolution of animals through the zoo on YouTube and then decide to support them as “foster or sponsored parent” to contribute to captive breeding or protection in the wild.

Za šest dní pribylo 197 nových adoptivních rodicu a 160 individuálních sponzoru. Na chov zvírat v @zoo_praha jste prispeli cástkou prevyšující 700 000 Kc. Dekujeme za vaši podporu! Https: //t.co/8oQ8qGSOhI – Zoo Praha (@zoo_praha) April 15, 2020

One of those animals is Morse, a indian tapir Male born on April 19 and that today, International Tapir and Morse Alphabet Day, officially received his name.

The announcement took place with the news telegraphed to the entire world, about a rare animal of which there are about 2,500 copies in the world, so its species is threatened, and of which two have already been born in captivity in Prague.

On March 27, an Indian elephant female came to the world who does not yet have a name, but who will be baptized in Sinhala, the language of the main ethnic group of Sri Lanka, where the mother, Tamara, comes from.

Malá slonice narozená v pátek 27. brezna se vcera poprvé podívala do venkovního výbehu. A krátce se také setkala se svým otcem Ankhorem.https: //t.co/j4cG5ybbWw – Zoo Praha (@zoo_praha) April 6, 2020

During the quarantine there was a special regime in which only a third of the staff of the zoo, while the rest did it by telework or remained in reserve, without the teams of caretakers coming into contact with each other.

Also stores, up to 2,500 square meters, driving schools, libraries and gyms (although without the possibility of using changing rooms and showers) have received the green light to reopen from today. EFE