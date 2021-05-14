New Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm 2021

The new beasts of Alfa Romeo are already a reality. The GTA and GTAm versions in the Giulia turn the Italian saloon into a true supercar.

May 13, 2021 (14:30 CET)

New Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm.

If you already liked the sports DNA that the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, get ready to know the details of the new Giulia GTA and GTAm, two radical versions in every way that derive directly from the aforementioned Quadrifoglio version: by power, with 540 CV… by design, by set-up and by price, close to 200,000 euros.

At the same time, Alfa Romeo recovers a historical name: the original Giulia GTA dates back to 1965. That “Gran Turismo Alleggerita” made history, also in competition, and now those acronyms are resurrected in two high-performance sedans whose development has relied on the experience of the team. Sauber Engineering and the Alfa Romeo drivers in the F1, Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm: lightness and aerodynamics

Both Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm can boast of a unprecedented and extremely sporty character, although the latter has a more radical air: the GTAm this prepared to give the best in the circuit, with exclusive elements, the absence of the rear seats … but it is also approved for driving on the road. Three of the maxims of the new Italian supercars are aerodynamics, lightness and customization, something that will make each unit unique.

Serve as a reference that The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm develops twice the downforce compared to the Giulia GTA… and three times the amount of the Giulia Quadrifoglio! Also regarding the latter, the GTA and GTAm have “lost” up to 100 kg, thanks mainly to the use of ultralight materials such as carbon fiber or composite, present in the bodywork.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm.

Here, in addition, we find new larger air intakes, active front apron, Large, four-position adjustable rear spoiler in its central section, new rear diffuser, carbon fiber side skirts, widened front wheel arches, lower fairings and new 20 inch wheels. These, as a great distinctive element, are fixed to the tires (specific Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect) with a nut sole, like the F1 themselves.

Taking a look at the inside, the great protagonist is the Alcantara, present on the dashboard, doors, roof, side pillars and in the center section of the seats. In the case of Giulia GTAm, as we said before, it does not have the rear seats and it does have a roll bar, SABELT 6-point belts and a specific space to leave helmets and a fire extinguisher.

Interior of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm: brute force

To power these two Italian beasts, under the hood rests the V6 2.9 biturbo engine, made entirely of aluminum, which reaches the 540 hp (+30 CV compared to Quadrifoglio). Piston, rod, cooling and transmission cooling flow parameters have been adjusted to reach new sporting heights. In addition, each V6 engine bank has its own Bosch control unit.

In addition, on a technical level, the front tracks have been widened by 25 mm and the rear tracks by 50 mm, the suspensions and steering have been adjusted with specific settings and a Titanium Akrapovič central exhaust system. Suffice to say, with Launch Mode, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.6 seconds.

500 numbered units they will be made exclusively for the EMEA region at not inconsiderable prices. In Spain they are offered to 194,000 and 199,500 euros, respectively for the Giulia GTA and GTAm, which includes a “Pack Experience” with a Bell helmet, a Goodwool car cover and other exclusive services. GTAm buyers will also take home a Alpinestars full racing gear.