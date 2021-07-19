New Air for Pneumatic Computing and Robotics

Pneumatic logic predates electronic computers and once provided advanced levels of control in a wide range of devices, from thermostats and other components of climate control systems to automatic piano playing mechanisms in the early 1900s. In pneumatic logic, air, and not electricity, flows through circuits or channels and air pressure is used to represent on / off or true / false. In modern computers, these logical states are represented by 1 and 0 in code, which is equivalent to turning electrical loads on or off.

Soft pneumatic robots use pressurized air to move their limbs, including soft, rubbery grippers, and are superior to traditional rigid robots. In addition, when performing very delicate tasks they are safer for humans. Baymax, the sanitary robot from the 2014 Disney animated movie “Big Hero 6,” is a pneumatic robot for good reason.

However, existing systems for controlling pneumatic soft robots still use electronic valves and computers to maintain the position of the robot’s moving parts. These electronic parts add considerable cost, size and energy demand to robots, limiting their viability.

Shane Hoang, William Grover, Philip Brisk and Konstantinos Karydis of the University of California, Riverside, USA, have come up with a solution to that problem, moving pneumatic soft robotics into the future.

Pneumatic soft robots need a way to remember and maintain the positions of their moving parts. Hoang and his colleagues realized that if they could create a pneumatic memory for a pneumatic soft robot, they could eliminate the electronic memory currently used for that purpose.

The researchers made their Pneumatic Random Access Memory, or RAM, chip using microfluidic valves instead of electronic transistors. Microfluidic valves were originally designed to control the flow of liquids in microfluidic chips, but they can also control the flow of air. Valves remain sealed against a pressure differential even when disconnected from an air supply line, creating pressure differentials that function as memories and maintain the states of a robot’s actuators. A large enough set of these valves can perform advanced operations and reduce the need for expensive, bulky, and energy-consuming electronic hardware commonly used to control pneumatic robots.

After modifying microfluidic valves to handle higher airflows, the team produced an 8-bit pneumatic RAM chip capable of controlling larger, higher-speed soft robots, and incorporated it into a pair of 3D-printed robotic rubber hands. . Pneumatic RAM uses air at atmospheric pressure to represent a “0” or “FALSE” value, and vacuum to represent a “1” or “TRUE” value. The robotic fingers extend when connected to atmospheric pressure and contract when connected to vacuum.

An 8-bit pneumatic RAM chip used to help a pneumatic squishy robot control its movements. (Photo: William Grover / UCR)

By varying the combinations of atmospheric pressure and vacuum within the channels of the RAM chip, the researchers were able to make the robot play notes, chords, and even an entire song (“Mary Had a Little Lamb”) on a musical keyboard.

In theory, this system could be used to power other robots without any electronic hardware and only with a battery-powered pump to create the vacuum. The researchers note that without positive pressure anywhere in the system (just normal atmospheric pressure) there is no risk of accidental overpressurization and violent failure of the robot or its control system.

The results of the study have been made public through the academic journal PLoS ONE. The work reference is as follows: Hoang S, Karydis K, Brisk P, Grover WH (2021) A pneumatic random-access memory for controlling soft robots. PLoS ONE 16 (7): e0254524. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)