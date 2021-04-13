New agreement between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for divorce

1/4

This is Kim Karsdashian’s third marriage | AP

Kanye proposed to her in a state | AP

This is Kanye West’s first marriage | AP

The couple has 4 children together | AP

A few hours ago, the news of a new divorce agreement between the still marriage formed by Kim Kardashian and Kanye west, the news surely left his fans shocked.

For several months, Kendall Jenner’s older sister had been waiting and rumors of a possible separation from her husband Kanye West, this due to certain rumors that began to haunt social networks.

As you know Kim kardashian She is a famous celebrity on social networks and showbiz, especially because she is part of the socialite of the United States, who by the way days ago was officially proclaimed a billionaire.

Businesswoman, model and socialite It is characterized not only by its extraordinary beauty but also because it is constantly involved in controversies that sometimes it provokes itself, however after the separation that little by little Internet users were speculating due to the absence of the rapper in certain family photos , the businesswoman returned to be a trend for several days.

Among the rumors that surrounded their separation, two of the most notorious were from the candidacy for the Presidency of the United States and also that her husband had been unfaithful with a famous influencer.

As it was due, the Kardashian Jenner family and clan decided to keep everything airtight, however the news of their divorce ended up being made public.

The new agreement they both reached is about the custody of their four children together: 7-year-old North West, 5-year-old Saint West, 3-year-old Chicago West and one-year-old Psalm West although next month he will turn 2 years old.

Another point that seems to have already been agreed in the divorce claim is that none of her children will receive spousal support according to the new documents cited.

Their marriage lasted 6 and a half years, approximately 7 weeks ago (on February 19) that Kim Kardashian decided to start the divorce process and only last Friday on April 9, West’s lawyers gave an answer to the demand of his still wife.

The interpreter’s response to “Fade“It was quite similar to Kim’s, also agreeing that the marriage should end due to irreconcilable differences, by sharing custody of their children, they might feel that their parents are not next to them, although of course their marriage is one thing and another they are his children.

The end of this marriage was experienced amidst controversy, especially because during the years they were engaged and married they had become one of the most followed couples and we are not talking about social networks but in general.

Their fortune together was quite remarkable and although their assets were separated from the marriage it could be that there is some conflict with the ranch they bought together, however it is not something that cannot be resolved immediately, since apparently they are on good terms.

On the part of the businesswoman who owns SKIMS The 40-year-old is his third marriage, however only with Kanye he had children, as for the rap mogul and fashion figure it is his first marriage.

Something that also drew attention is that Kim Kardashian continues with the surname West, so far she has not asked the judge to change it, which she can do during the divorce process, it would not be a surprise if she kept the surname as it is. like his mom did Kris jenner.