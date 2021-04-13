New ‘affordable flagship’ design leaks

Last year, Samsung surprised us with the presentation of the Galaxy S20 FE, a terminal that inherited many features from its flagship at that time, the Galaxy S20, but at a most affordable price. This year, the South Korean company would adopt the same strategy with the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung seems to have made no major design changes to its new ‘Fan Edition’ mobile. According to the renders shared by the OnLeaks leaker, the device looks quite similar to the current Galaxy S21 and S21 +, although you can see some details more typical of an economical product.

Regarding the photographic settings, the images reveal that the Galaxy S21 FE would keep four cameras. One front and three in the rear module, although, according to OnLeaks, they would offer a lower performance than Galaxy S21.

The S21 FE will be more affordable but will retain that ‘premium’ feel

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Credit: OnLeaks

While the design lines of the Galaxy S21 FE seem similar to those of its bigger brother, the phone, in reality, it would be bigger. The measurements of the terminal would remain in 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm (9.3mm with the rear camera bulge).

The Galaxy S21 FE would also have a larger screen compared to the Galaxy S21. According to Onleaks, it is a panel of 6.4 inch -In front of the 6.2 of his older brother-. The selfie camera subtly emerges from a central perforation thanks to “Infinity-O” technology.

The leaker does not mention more technical characteristics of the terminal, although, as we mentioned earlier, it is expected to inherit some characteristics of the Galaxy S21. At the moment, there is also no release date, although, this could happen in the second half of the year.

All eyes will be on the official price, but if Samsung holds it, it would be in the $ 700 range. Now we only have to wait to know if, really, the manufacturer will repeat its strategy with this new model.

