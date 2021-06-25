New additions to the BRAVE CF 52 in Italy, led by world champion Mohammed Fakhreddine

MILAN, Italy._ BRAVE Combat Federation, the world’s leading mixed martial arts promotion based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, continues to add names to its inaugural billboard in Italy, BRAVE cf 52.

The latest batch of ads has four names, including current world champion Mohammed “The Latest” Fakhreddine.

With a professional record of 14 wins and 4 losses, Mohammed Fakhreddine became the world middleweight champion in 2020, after knocking out Daniel Gaúcho in Bahrain.

Since then, “The Latest” has teased a move to light heavyweight, to become the promotion’s first double champion and was scheduled to fight for the vacant title before falling ill on fight day. The division in which it will compete in Milan is yet to be confirmed.

Another seasoned BRAVE Combat Federation veteran confirmed on the August 1 card is Rustam Chsiev. The grappling specialist is coming off two consecutive BRAVE CF victories, against Brendan Lesar and Tarek Suleiman.

Also eager to extend his current winning streak, KHK MMA’s Gamzat Magomedov is also set to compete in Italy.

The IMMAF Amateur World Champion is 5-1 in his professional career and has won his last three fights under the BRAVE CF banner.

The final announcement is that of a newcomer. Austrian Ayub Gaziev is making his long-awaited promotional debut at BRAVE CF 52.

The kickboxer, who has a professional record of 12 wins, two losses and a draw, made a significant impact on the European scene before finally joining the truly global promotion of MMA.

BRAVE CF 52 will be promoted in association with The Golden Cage and marks the eight different European countries visited by the BRAVE Combat Federation, with Italy joining Northern Ireland, England, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, Russia and Belarus, solidifying the organization’s stance. as if he had the most active MMA market share in Europe and a dedication to fostering the European mixed martial arts scene