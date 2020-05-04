Broadly speaking, the O2 offering includes two converging modalities (600 Mbps and 300 Mbps), two mobile modes and additional lines compatible only with the most expensive converged rate. Customers with the rate of Fiber 600Mb + Mobile 25GB, can add up to 4 additional mobile lines to that rate. The additional mobile rate includes 25GB and unlimited calls for 15 euros, making it cheaper than hiring a separate mobile rate (20 euros).

New additional O2 lines

In a release sent a few minutes ago to customers we can read:

“Hello,

We will contact you because next June 4th we will incorporate the option of adding additional mobile lines to your Fiber and Mobile rate.

These lines will include 5GB and unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles for 10 euros per month (VAT included) per line with the possibility of adding up to 4 lines.

Of course, this is an option. And if you are not interested in hiring more lines, everything will continue as in your rate so far, we will not change anything.

We are writing this communication because we are required by law, since technically this new option is a change in the conditions of your contract. Otherwise, we would never have bothered you to explain something like this.

And, as always, we remind you that it is still a change of contract conditions and, therefore, if you consider that it hurts you. You can unsubscribe without any penalty.

It seems absurd, but we are obliged to inform you of this right, Also if, on the contrary, you do not consider yourself harmed, but you want to unsubscribe. then you can also do it without any penalty

We take advantage of this communication to send you a greeting from the O2 team and wish you and your loved ones are going through this situation in the best possible way.

A greeting. The O2 team ”

The modality with 300 Mbps of fiber and mobile with unlimited calls and 5GB did not allow adding additional lines. With this change, O2 unifies the criteria of its two converging modalities when hiring additional lines. These would allow sharing data by activating the Share data service from the My O2 app. The additional line limit would still be 4 lines.