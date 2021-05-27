New Acer Predator Triton, Nitro, Triton and Helios: characteristics, technical sheet

Important day for Acer today, which during Next @ Acer has presented a huge number of devices from all its ranges. The one that concerns us in this text is Predator, which encompasses its gaming desktops and laptops and that it has been renewed with nothing more and nothing less than four computers: two towers and two laptops.

The new devices are equipped with the latest from the latest from Intel, AMD and NVIDIA. Intel and AMD put the Intel 11th Generation and the Ryzen 5000, respectively, while NVIDIA has been in charge of equipping the teams with the new RTX Series 30. What do the new Acer devices offer us for gamers? Well, let’s go by parts.

Acer Predator Orion and Predator Nitro data sheet

ACER PREDATOR ORION 3000

ACER PREDATOR NITRO 50 (Intel)

ACER PREDATOR NITRO 50 (AMD)

PROCESSOR

Intel Core 11th Generation i5 / i7

Intel Core 11th Generation i5 / i7

AMD B550A chipset

Up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900 Series

GRAPHIC CARD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 3060 Ti, 3070

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1160 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 3060Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 1660 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 3060Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 1660 SUPER

RAM

4/8/16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz UDIMM

Up to 64GB DDR4 3200 MHz

4/8/16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz

Up to 64GB DDR4 3200 MHz

4/8/16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz

Up to 64GB DDR4 3200 MHz

STORAGE

1/2/3 TB HDD 7200 RPM

256/512 / 1,024 GB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD

1/2/3 TB HDD 7200 RPM

256/512 / 1,024 GB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD

1/2/3 TB HDD 7200 RPM

256/512 / 1,024 GB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD

REFIGERATION

2x 92mm Predator FrostBlade

RG3

N / A

N / A

CONNECTIVITY

Killer E2600 1G Ethernet

WiFi 6 MU-MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

OPERATING SYSTEM

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

EXPANSIONS

1x PCIe x16

2x M.2 for SSD

1x M.2 for WLAN

1x PCIe x16

1x M.2 for SSD

1x M.2 for WLAN

1x PCIe x16

1x M.2 for SSD

1x M.2 for WLAN

PRICE

From 949 euros

From 799 euros

N / A

This is the new Acer gaming towers

Acer Predaton Orion 3000.

We start with the towers or desktops. The first of it is the Acer Predaton Orion 3000, consisting of a half tower platform. As it could not be otherwise, the computer is filled with RGB lighting thanks to the two 92-millimeter custom-designed Predator FrostBlade fans and the RGB bars on the front. An aggressive design typical of a device in this segment.

The Acer Predator Orion 3000 only available with Intel processors which, in this case, can be the last generation i5 or i7. The graphics card can be an RTX 2060, 3060 Ti or 3070 (which will allow us to access ray tracing and technologies such as DLSS), although it can also be achieved with a GTX 1660 SUPER.

Acer Predator Orion 3000.

For RAM, up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz expandable up to 64 GB (this is shared by the three models) and for storage, up to 3 TB of hard disk at 7200 RPM and up to 1 TB of SSD ME that we can always expand through the available slots.

The pre-installed operating system will be Windows 10 Home 64-bit. For connectivity, Acer has not wanted to fall short and has implemented Gigabit-class Ethernet, WiFi 6 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5.0. The price of this tower starts at 949 euros for the simplest version.

Acer Nitro 50.

Then we have the Nitro 50, which are exactly the same with each other with the difference that one of them mounts Intel 11th Generation processors (i5 or i7) and the other has an AMD B550A chiptet that can mount up to a Ryzen 9 5900. Otherwise, exactly the same.

Thus, the Acer Nitro can be equipped with RTX 2060 or 3060Ti GPUs or, failing that, with GeForce GTX 1650 or 1660 SUPER. It is accompanied by up to 16 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz RAM expandable up to 64 GB and the same storage configuration as the Acer Predator Orion 3000. Its price starts at 799 euros.

Data sheet for the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Predator Helios 500

ACER PREDATOR TRITON 500 SE

ACER PREDATOR HELIOS 500

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

2.4 kilos

400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm

3.98 kilos

SCREEN

16 inch IPS

Resolution WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels)

165 Hz, 3 ms

16:10 format

100% sRGB

500 nits

17.3-inch IPS

MiniLED UHD 4K at 120Hz, QHD at 165Hz, FHD at 360Hz

PROCESSOR

Intel Core 11th Gen i9-11900H

Intel Core 11th Gen i7-11800H

Intel Core 11th Gen i9-11980HK

Intel Core 11th Gen i7-11800H

RAM

Up to 32GB DDR4

Up to 32GB DDR4

GRAPHIC CARD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 3070, 3080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 3070

STORAGE

1/2 TB NVMe, RAID 0 SSD

512GB / 1TB PCIe Gen4, 16Gb / s, NVMe

SSD:

512GB / 1 / 2TB NVMe, RAID 0 SSD

512GB / 1 TB PCIe Gen4, 17 Gb / s, NVMe

HDD:

1/2 TB 2.5 “5400 RPM

1 TB 2.5 “7200 RPM

SOUND

DTS X: Ultra

Windows spatial sound

Acer Purified

Acer TrueHarmony

DTS X: Ultra

Windows spatial sound

Acer Purified

Acer TrueHarmony

True 5.1 Channel Surround Sound

CONNECTIVITY

Killer WiFi 6 AX1650i

Killer Ethernet E3100G

Killer WiFi 6 AX1650i

Killer Ethernet E3100G

5G optional

DRUMS

N / A

N / A

OPERATING SYSTEM

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

PORTS

2x Thunderbolt 4

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1x HDMI 2.1 with HDCP

3.5mm combo

SD reader

Ethernet

N / A

OTHERS

–

FullHD Webcam

HD video @ 60 FPS

PRICE

From 1,999 euros

From 2,499 euros

MiniLED screens come to gaming laptops

Although the towers don’t look bad, the truth is that Acer’s new gaming laptops have garnered much of the interest. The most powerful model in the range is the Acer Predator Helios 500, a laptop of almost four kilos, 35.3 millimeters thick and that can be achieved with a 17.3-inch screen MiniLED 4K at 120 Hz or an AUO FullHD panel at 360 Hz. By hertz it will not be, of course.

Regarding the engine, Acer gives the option of getting Intel’s flagship, the Core 11th Gen i9-11980HK (overlock ready) or the i7-11800H, complete with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and different dual storage configurations (HDD and NVMe SSD).

Acer Predator Helios 500.

All of this will cause the temperature to rise, but Acer has implemented a refrigeration system based on a metal alloy polymer located on top of the processor (Acer PowerGem, it’s called) and three fans that include a fifth-generation AeroBlade.

Striking is also the keyboard. In addition to having RGB lighting, the WASD keys feature MagTek mechanical switches They are pressure sensitive, so for practical purposes they will work like the joysticks of a console controller, ergo they will offer more precision in driving games.

Acer Predator Helios 500.

Reviewing connectivity, Acer has assembled its WiFi 6 and Ethernet systems and, interestingly, 5G as an option. It remains to be seen how it works on a day-to-day basis (especially now that 5G is beginning to be deployed), but Acer’s idea is that the player can play online anywhere without latency. A matter of waiting to find out.

What Acer has not revealed about this device is neither its battery (which we know is four cells, but nothing more) nor the number of ports. What we can anticipate is that its price will start from 2,499 euros.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE.

The other model that Acer proposes to us is the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE. This is a more affordable model, but just as powerful. It weighs 2.4 kilos, is 19.9 inches thick and mounts a 16-inch IPS screen with WQXGA resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) in 16:10 format, with 165 Hz refresh rate, three milliseconds of response and a brightness of 500 nits with peaks of 1,250 nits.

This device can be obtained with the Intel Core 11th Gen i9-11900H or i7-11800H, up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 3070 or 3080 GPU. For internal storage, SSD in all cases up to 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE.

Like the previous model, the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE mounts a cooling system Vortex Flow consisting of three fans (including a fifth generation AeroBlade), five dedicated heat pipes for the CPU and GPU, and air intake and exhaust fans.

Finally, it should be noted that this laptop has WiFi 6, Ethernet, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and all kinds of connections necessary for day to day. The operating system is Windows 10 Home, its autonomy claims to be 12 hours and its price is based on the 1,999 euros.

Versions and price of the new Acer gaming equipment

The new Acer computers can be purchased soon in different configurations. The price, therefore, will depend on them. The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE will be available from July, the Predator Helios 500 from June and the two towers from October. The starting prices are as follows:

Acer Predaton Orion 3000: from 949 euros.

Acer Predator Nitro 50: from 799 euros.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE: from 1,999 euros.

Acer Predator Helios 500: from 2,499 euros.