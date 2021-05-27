New Acer Predator CG437K S, X38 S and X28, characteristics, price and technical sheet

Acer’s big annual event has had some surprises in store for us. In the avalanche of new products that the Taiwanese company has unveiled, many of them designed to seduce gamersThe three monitors that we have collected in this article have caught our attention. And, as you are about to discover, they deserve their dose of prominence.

The most spectacular of the three is undoubtedly the Predator CG437K S, a 42.5-inch beast equipped with HDMI 2.1 connectivity and determined to challenge the living room TV for the throne that it occupies as the center of entertainment in many of our homes.

Hot on his heels comes the Predator X38 S, an ultra-wide monitor with fantastic color coverage and 175 Hz. And finally, the Predator X28 aspires to be the option for the tightest budgets. This is how these monitors spend them.

New Acer Predator monitors (2021): technical specifications

Predator cg437k s

predator x38 s

predator x28

PANEL

42.5 ” 8-bit 4K UHD VA LCD + Hi FRC

37.5 “21: 9 8-bit IPS LCD + A-FRC

28 “8-bit IPS Full HD LCD + Hi FRC

resolution

3840 x 2160 dots

3840 x 1600 dots

1920 x 1080 dots

refresh rate

144 Hz

Up to 175 Hz (overclocking mode)

155 Hz (overclocking mode)

response time

1 ms (VRB)

Up to 0.3 ms (GtG)

1 ms (GtG)

native contrast

4000: 1

1000: 1

1000: 1

native glow

750 nits

450 nits

300 nits

hdr

HDR1000

HDR600

HDR400

color coverage

90% DCI-P3

98% DCI-P3

90% DCI-P3

viewing angles

178º / 178º

178º / 178º

178º / 178º

connectivity

2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB 2.0 x 2 / 3.0 x 3 + USB-B hub

2 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x audio out, 3 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0 and 1 x USB-B

2 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x audio out, 3 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0 and 1 x USB-B

speakers

2 x 10 watts

2 x 7 watts

2 x 2 watts

Predator X38 S: this ultra-panoramic wants to intimidate us with its color and its 175 Hz

The heart of this monitor is a slightly curved 37.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 21: 9 aspect ratio that is assumed to be highly immersive. Its native refresh rate is 144 Hz, and its resolution is 3840 x 1600 dots, but it can reach an absolutely negligible 175 Hz using overclocking. According to Acer it shows a minimum response time GtG just 0.3 ms, which could put you in the crosshairs of gamers with a competitive spirit.

Its native contrast, 1000: 1, does not dazzle, but it is not bad, especially considering that it uses an IPS panel, a technology that does not exactly stand out for its contrast. Of course, precisely betting on this technology allows it to shine in the reproduction of color with coverage of the 98% of the DCI-P3 space, so it can be an interesting option, in addition to playing, to create content. One last note: its maximum brightness delivery capacity is 750 nits.

Predator CG437K S: a 42.5 “beast that stands out with its HDMI 2.1 interface

The beast thing is not something gratuitous. And it is that this monitor can really be used to replace the television that many gamers have in the living room or living room, especially if we do not have space to bet on a 55-inch TV or more (and if we go from watching the channels of DTT). It uses a VA LCD panel with 4K UHD resolution, and, as you can see in the specifications table, it stands out, as you would expect from a model that bets on VA technology, due to its native contrast (4000: 1).

One of its most attractive features is the incorporation of two HDMI 2.1 connectors that can be used to carry 2160p signals with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. However, Acer has not neglected the other parameters of this monitor. And it is that it has a response time of 1 ms (VRB), a native brightness delivery capacity of 750 nits (the maximum peaks arrive according to Acer at 1000 nits) and a coverage of 90% of the DCI-P3 color space. As you can see, it is a balanced monitor that can fit quite well in the list of options to consider for many gamers.

Predator X28: Kill ’em by keeping quiet with modest but balanced performance

Just take a look at the specifications table to realize that this monitor is not as stunning as the two screens in the Predator family with which it shares the limelight. Even so, it is not but that nothing bad. And it is that its heart is a 28-inch IPS Full HD LCD panel capable of achieving, thanks to overclocking, a 155 Hz refresh rate.

Its other numbers are on par with what you would expect to find in a state-of-the-art gaming monitor: it has a response time of 1 ms GtG, a native contrast of 1000: 1, a native brightness delivery capacity of 300 nits. and a coverage of the DCI-P3 color space of 90%. These are not outstanding specs, but it is clear that this monitor wants to keep the price under control. In any case, he has something important in common with his older brothers: he uses a dashboard 8 bits + FRC, a feature that may not convince some players.

New Acer Predator monitors (2021): price and availability

Acer has not yet released when these monitors will arrive in stores, and also what price they will be, but we will update this article with this information as soon as it is available.

