New Acer Chromebooks in sight, the first 17 “

There are new Acer Chromebooks in sight and as is usual in one of the brands that has put the most interest in creating devices made by and for the Google system, it is good to have them in the spotlight, as long as one is planning a jump in this direction.

Of the four new Acer Chromebook models announced, however, there is one that stands out above the rest: Acer Chromebook Spin 317 (CB317-1H), «The industry’s first 17.3-inch Chromebook for multitasking users«, Assures the company. This team is also the first of its kind to be verified by the Intel Evo platform.

The new ‘Spin’ is undoubtedly the most striking Acer Chromebook in its catalog, since we are talking about a convertible whose features include the 17.3-inch FHD touch panel, numeric keypad (optional webcam and backlit keyboard), CPU ( Celeron) and Wi-Fi from Intel, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Type-C and up to 10 hours of autonomy.

“Since the introduction of the Chromebook 10 years ago, Acer has been a leader in introducing computers with innovative form factors that encourage our users to create, learn and do more,” explains James Lin, general manager of notebooks and professional products, Acer. “Today we set another record by being the first Chromebook manufacturer to introduce a 17.3-inch model, the ideal size for users who work and learn from home.”

This new Acer Chromebook will be available in Spain this June from 399 euros.

If the Chromebook Spin 317 is the most striking of Acer’s new batch of Chromebooks, it is certainly not the most powerful. Rather, it is a curious experiment, and it is that the fate of Chromebooks is portability and that is where the best of the novelties presented by the Taiwanese company is, in the models Acer Chromebook 713 (CP713-3W), Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514 -1W) and Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-2H).

In all three cases we speak of laptops framed in the most traditional and recommended size of the 14-inch FHD and its main incentive is in the update of the processor, which happens to be made up of the 11th Gen Intel Core, which benefits both the power, as well as the starting and suspension of the equipment.

Finally, both the Acer Chromebook 713 and the Acer Chromebook 713 have paths variants focused on the professional market, although in principle they are only distinguished from the “current” model by the certification that accompanies them. And we say in principle, because the final price will depend on the components of each team, which have not been specified for the moment (that is why we do not include that information).

These last three models of Acer Chromebook can be purchased in Spain from August with prices starting at 769 euros for the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, 549 euros for the Acer Chromebook 514 and 329 euros for the Acer Chromebook 314 (not specified for professional versions).