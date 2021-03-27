New accusation of sexual abuse arises against Harvey Weinstein – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Another woman accused the producer Harvey weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual abuse and violation, of having tried to rape her almost 10 years ago, as revealed this Saturday by the New York Post newspaper.

The woman, Hayley Gripp, filed a lawsuit in this regard on Friday in a Los Angeles court, where the alleged episode took place in 2012.

Gripp, then 19 years old and taking her first steps as an actress, was in a hotel lobby waiting for an audition when, according to the documents, a Weinstein collaborator began speaking with her.

After inviting her to a breakfast with people from the film industry, the woman proposed to Grippmeet a “great producer”, to which she agreed.

According to the lawsuit, the woman hit him when she got to the room where Weinstein was a glass of wine and Gripp She suffered a small loss of consciousness after drinking about half, of which she woke up with the well-known producer on a table, half naked and touching his genitals.

The story indicates that the young woman broke a false nail against the table and with it scratched the scrotum of Weinstein, who began to bleed forcing him to withdraw, which she took the opportunity to flee.

The attorney for GrippEric Lerner told the New York Post that after the incident the young woman was diagnosed with a post-traumatic disorder and that for years she did not know who her alleged assailant was, until she recognized him in 2017 after seeing him on television.

“Harvey Weinstein, along with those who helped him perpetrate these crimes of sexual abuse and attempted rape against the lady GrippThey must be held accountable for ruining their life, ”Lerner said.

Weinstein He was sentenced in 2020 to 23 years in prison in New York for the rape and sexual assault of two women, but he still faces other charges, including several in Los Angeles.

His abuses, which came out to the light in media Thanks to the testimonies of dozens of victims, they largely gave rise to the #MeToo movement.

