New absence of Lebron James after suffering from his injury

05/04/2021 at 04:01 CEST

Efe

Hours after knowing the indefinite withdrawal of German base Dennis Schroder with the Angeles Lakers, after submitting to the NBA’s covid-19 health and safety protocols, the current league champion reported that LeBron James would not play the game this morning either against the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers, through a statement, reported that James, who returned last night after having been out since March 20 and missing 20 league games, his longest absence from the fields in the 18 seasons he has been in the NBA, se suffered from the right ankle sprain injury and will take a break.

James hurt his ankle in the last quarter of the game they lost 114-121 to the Toronto Raptors, the third straight they have suffered and the sixth in the last seven games played.

The winner of four league Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, 36 years, could not finish the game against the Raptors and missed the last 6 minutes, 42 seconds of regulation time, after he began to feel severe pain again.

James will now have three days off before the next Lakers game, which will be Thursday against their neighbors in the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers star, who in the press conference after the game against the Raptors ruled out that it had precipitated his return to the competition and defended that only on the field he could see how the ankle responded after six weeks of being inactive.

James explained that the pain he felt in the final stretch of the game he had never had during the previous training sessions because they also have nothing to do with what happens during a match.

He also defended that his only reference to see if he was going well with the recovery had to be in the field, and in that sense the test was valuable.

James also stressed that any hope the Lakers have of repeating the title will be tied to how healthy they may be before the playoffs begin, something they are not yet assured with eight games to go to the end of the regular season.

“The only thing that matters is that when the decisive moments arrive to ensure our presence in the playoffs, everyone within the team is healthy and we can compete to the maximum,” reiterated James, who played down the 36-28 mark, that the just put on the sixth place in the Western Conference, tied with the Portland Trail Blazers, but with the tiebreaker in their favor.