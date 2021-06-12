New 2022 Genesis G90 Says Goodbye to Hyundai’s 5.0-liter V8

A few weeks ago Hyundai announced a new strategy aimed at greater efficiency. The Korean firm will progressively reduce the supply of combustion engines to focus on electric cars, a strategy that will affect the entire group. A report indicates that the new Genesis G90, which will debut in 2022, will lose the powerful V8 engine.

Porsche has already warned that the big engines had their days numbered, before the demanding Euro 7 emissions standard which will be released in the second half of this decade, and not only in our continent, but throughout the world. The Germans begin to rule out the powerful V8 engines, betting seriously on “downsizing” combined with electrification, achieving equal or higher yields.

Along the same lines, just a few weeks ago Hyundai announced a new strategy for its entire group of brands, gradually abandoning combustion to focus on electric cars. The Korean firm has advanced technology for all models, including Genesis. The Premium brand is news, according to a report that comes from South Korea that points to the disappearance of a flagship of its engines, the 5.0-liter V8 known as «Tau».

Goodbye to Hyundai’s V8 5.0 Tau gasoline engine, the only one of this architecture made by the Koreans

Hyundai to drop naturally-aspirated 5.0 V8 engine later this year

Disappearance is imminent, as much as will be dropped later this year. This powerful engine is found under the hood of the current Genesis G90, and was also expected under that of the new generation of the luxury saloon that is in development and will debut in 2022. While the only possibility to keep it was electrification, it It is true that the shots go on the other side much more interesting. In fact, the recently released KIA K9 in South Korea no longer has this engine in its offer.

Koreans are testing a new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-six petrol engine, as a substitute. A propeller with which they can get more performance than the only V8 manufactured by Hyundai, which offers a maximum power of 425 hp and which has reached up to 450 hp with modifications in creations presented at editions of the world’s largest tuning fair, the EMS, and that was considered as one of the 10 best engines in the world of «Wards Auto» from 2008 to 2010.

The new engine is known as “SmartStream G3.5 FR T-GDI” and features advanced technologies, including a double injection system, two turbos and a water-cooled intercooler. The maximum power is 380 hp and the maximum torque is 529 Nm, slightly higher than the current V8 that amounts to 519 Nm. The first that has fallen of many others that will also disappear, even in the V6 range, and the disappearance of the diesel.

