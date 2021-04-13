New 2021 hyundai staria debuted futuristic minivan

Some images and data of the new and revolutionary minivan from Hyundai, but now the brand revealed in all its splendor to the Staria that arrives with a unique design for the segment, a cabin with large interior space, perhaps the largest in its segment, and two motorization options, one of them gasoline, very capable.

This is what the new 2021 Hyundai Staria minivan looks like

New Hyundai Staria 2021

Unique design for a minivan

Hyundai had already shown its change in its design language in the new Tucson and in its new Ioniq 5 electric vehicle and now this same style, called parametric design, has been carried over to its new Staria minivan.

Thus, the Hyundai staria it sports a futuristic look in which the lights and the angular lines of the body are its main features. On the front there are some very fine led lights that extend to the full width and that are for the day and an equally wide grill with a particular fabric and in which the main headlights of eight beams of light are framed.

On the sides, the big change is the windows size that unlike the rest of vans, occupies a larger area in front of the sheet and the prominence of a for the very steep combined with bulky wheel arches.

And at the rear once again the protagonists are the lights, which make up some stops vertically arranged with a presentation called Parametric Pixel similar to that of the Ioniq 5, and that start from the height of the wheels to the ceiling, on the side and side of a gate designed for easy access, with a minimalist bumper and only a top spoiler for decoration.

Large interior space for a minivan

The new hyundai staria It measures 5.25 meters long, 1.99 wide and the same measurement for the height, with a distance between axes of 3.27 meters. This allows you to offer up to four rows of seats with capacity for 11 people.

This space is modular and even some of the rows can be turned in the opposite direction to the vehicle’s march. Depending on its position, the load capacity of the Staria.

High-tech and premium interior

The Hyundai staria It has a digital dashboard of 10.25 inch, an electronic gear stick with a round knob and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Depending on the editions, the seats can have relaxation and massage system, electronic and automatic recline and slide in the cab and also feature ambient lighting from 64 colors.

Traditional and ‘sporty’ mechanics for the Staria

The new hyundai staria it will have two engines. The first is an engine 2.2-liter diesel VGT four-cylinder generating 174 hp and 431 Nm of torque that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic in a traditional configuration for the segment.

But at the top of the range there will be a more capable motorization with a gasoline engine of 3.5-liter that delivers 268 hp Y 331 Nm of torque. This engine is exclusively joined by an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Versatility for the minivan

Hyundai will extend the line Staria with additional variants over the next two years, including limousines, ambulances and a model for to camp. In addition, hybrid or electric variants of the Staria minivan are scheduled to be added.

FACT

For now, it is not planned to offer this minivan in our continent but its sales will start at middle of this year.

