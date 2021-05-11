new 11th generation processors for laptops

In the current age when AMD and Apple are trying to attract all the spotlight in the computer market, Intel has stepped up to maintain its dominance in the portable sector. As a result, the Californians have introduced their new family of processors 11th generation Tiger Lake-H, which will be available from this year on equipment from multiple manufacturers. Obviously, they come with important news to differentiate themselves from their rivals.

Above all, the objective of the Intel Tiger Lake-H is to meet the needs of different audiences who demand high performance laptops. Starting, of course, with enthusiastic gamers and creative professionals looking to get the most out of their equipment. Without forgetting, of course, the business world. Thus, the new processors are ready to conquer the most demanding consumers. The big question is: is there really a leap from the previous generation?

Tiger Lake-H and his commitment to 10 nm

Let’s go in order. Intel says they have managed to transfer the potential of a desktop computer to a laptop. This is mainly due to the 10 nm SuperFIn architectures and the Willow Cove core microarchitecture. These have allowed increase performance by 19% over the previous generation, approximately. They further note that the Intel Tiger Lake-H offer support for PCI Express Gen4, the most recent version of the standard that continues to gain traction.

What does it mean to open the doors to PCIe 4.0? First of all, you now have support for high-speed NVMe storage drives. On the other hand, and even more importantly, it can be seamlessly integrated with state-of-the-art discrete graphics. The latter will certainly depend on the options that manufacturers decide to offer together with Intel Tiger Lake-H processors. The proposals of Nvidia and AMD come to mind, although the second is still not clear information.

For demanding players

Continuing with the graphics, it is time to talk about the benefits of the Intel Tiger Lake-H for gaming. The idea is to bring all kinds of players on board, starting with the casual ones and then the most demanding ones. The former will be able to run games in resolution 1080p at 60 frames per second. However, for hardcore users they promise 1080p at 240 Hz or 4K at 120 Hz. Of course, here we are already talking about high-end laptops with prices that are not within the reach of any pocket.

The novelties for video games are complemented with RST (Rapid Storage Technology), a system to accelerate gaming performance when PCI 4.0 SSDs are integrated in raid mode. On the other hand, it is possible to do overcloking – in certain models – in a simple way. They also boast Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, which identifies the best performing cores to increase performance.

Doing a performance comparison between the old Core i9-10980HK and the new Tiger Lake-H Core i9-11980HK, the latter is victorious with a margin of between 5 and 20% depending on the game. But, of course, gamers want to know what the difference is with Intel’s main rival in the market, AMD. Fortunately, there is good news for the blue brand here too. According to your data, The Core i9-11980HK can outperform the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX by 11-26%.

Benefits for the professional and creative sector

Intel tells us that the 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake-H processors have support for WiFi 6 / 6E (Gig +) and Thunderbolt 4. As we explained to you in 2020, the latter reaches speeds of up to 40 Gbps And it can be leveraged to connect high-speed external storage drives, external GPUs, and monitors under the USB-C standard. Yes, they are features focused on content creators and professionals.

Additionally, the company affirms that this public will also benefit from up to a 20% higher performance in video editing applications (Adobe After Effects), 22% in image processing (Photoshop) and 14% in productivity and office applications (Microsoft Office). Of course, these data correspond to a comparison with the processors of the previous generation of Intel.

Finally, you should know that 11th generation Tiger Lake-Hs are now in the hands of OEMs. In fact, the first laptops with these processors will begin to arrive in a matter of days from manufacturers such as Razer, Asus (Republic of Gamer), Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Acer. Below all the processor variants that are part of the Intel Tiger Lake-H family:

Processor Cores / Threads Base Frequency (GHZ) Maximum Frequency (All Core) Turbo Frequency Consumeri9-11980HK8 / 162.6 GHz4.5 GHz5.0 GHz45-65 Wi9-11950H8 / 162.6 GHz4.5 GHz5.0 GHz35-45 Wi9-11900H8 / 162.5 GHz4.4 GHz4.9 GHz35-45 Wi7-11850H8 / 162.5 GHz4.3 GHz4.8 GHz35-45Wi7-11800H8 / 162.3 GHz4.2 GHz4.6 GHz35-45 Wi5-11400H6 / 122.7 GHz4.1 GHz4.5 GHz35-45 Wi5-11260H6 /122.6 GHz4.0 GHz4.4 GHz35-45 W

Read this too …