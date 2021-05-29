Never underestimate a mother’s intuition. Trailer and poster for ‘False Positive’

Hulu presents the trailer and poster for ‘False Positive‘, A24 production that will hit the North American platform on June 25.

Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Zainab Jah, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, Kelly AuCoin and Josh Hamilton star in this psychological horror thriller directed by John Lee (‘Pee-wee’s Big Holiday’).

The creator and protagonist of Comedy Central’s ‘Broad City’ also signs, along with the aforementioned Lee, the script for this film about Lucy and Adrian, a couple who, after some time trying to have a child, turn to a fertility specialist, Dr. Hindle. Lucy undergoes artificial insemination and becomes pregnant with triplets. As the pregnancy progresses, Lucy’s world turns into a terrifying nightmare …

A kind of reinvention of Roman Polanski’s ‘The Devil’s Seed’.

