When you grab some chopsticks To eat oriental food, he usually has a tremendous desire to use them as drumsticks to mark a rhythm on the plate or on the edge of the table. Don’t do it: it is one of the biggest signs of rudeness that can be perpetrated. It indicates impatience and can make the host uncomfortable.

Chopsticks have the virtues of great design: extreme simplicity and great utility. It is an instrument full of subtleties: despite its apparent simplicity it hides a deep and complex world that goes from the aforementioned courtesy rules, the different typologies or their influence on the design of dishes or gastronomic customs.

Around 1.5 billion people on the planet use chopsticks daily for food. They emerged in China but they expanded, like other facets of their culture, to nearby countries such as Korea, Vietnam or Japan. Depending on the country, the traditional design may vary: in Korea, chopsticks can be shorter and more metallic (since grilled meats are typical of Korean cuisine), in Japan chopsticks have the finest tip, allowing a more precise use, while the Chinese are usually made of wood and have a more rounded tip, and the Vietnamese are medium in size and flat.

A Japanese family eats noodles in 1925. | .

It is difficult to imagine so many variations of two sticks, and yet the creativity of specialized designers is inexhaustible, and not only in materials, silhouette and drawings. Proof of this are the Rassen model, by Japanese-based Canadian architect and designer Nendo (Oki Sato) for Hashikura Matsukan, which roll up on themselves to form a single element when not in use, thus solving the problem of mismatched socks which in all probability extends to the chopsticks. For Nendo, no object is so timeless or simple that it cannot be updated by design. In another approach to solve the same equation, Oki Sato found the Kamiai, who fit together using a system of magnets; And Integral Design created the retractable version: Compact Chopsticks.

Rassen, by Japanese-based Canadian architect and designer Nendo (Oki Sato) for the chopstick firm Hashikura Matsukan. Rassen wrap around themselves to form a single element when not in use. | Matsukan

Hybrids from French Aïssa Logerot (Spoon Plus) or GSI Outdoors (Kung Foon) turn chopsticks into western cutlery, in case of extreme confusion. The invention of the designer Samuel Barzdo contains a small glass tank in the back, which allows to poison a diner in a hidden way, or simply add a few drops of soy to the sushi. And the Japanese Mikiya Kobayashi developed Uki Hashi / Restless Chopsticks, a model that supports itself without touching the table or the napkin and thus prevents the transmission of germs.

‘Uki Hashi / Restless Chopsticks’, a model that rests without touching the table or napkin, and thus prevents the spread of germs, by the Japanese designer Mikiya Kobayashi. | Yosuke Owashi

Back to tradition, a Eastern legend says that in hell chopsticks are so long that no one can feed. In the sky they are just as long: the difference is that there they feed each other.

Kung Foon, from GSI Outdoors, becomes a spoon-fork, the Swiss Army knife of chopsticks. | GSI Outdoors

Parties, orgies and diplomacy with chopsticks

This instrument has been in use since at least the Neolithic, when bone chopsticks have been found, although it was not always so popular in East Asia. “In those times, the use of rice and wheat was not so widespread, but the diet was based on another cereal: millet,” explains David Sevillano, professor in the Area of ​​East Asian Studies at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM ). Since millet is a small-grain cereal, cooking, soup and porridge predominated, for which chopsticks were of little use. “In fact, chopsticks were associated with the elites,” adds the professor.

Some of the earliest references to chopsticks are included in legends about the last king of the Shang dynasty (until the year 1122 before our era): “King Zhou is painted as a bad ruler, a tyrant who wastes the wealth of the town in parties and orgies where he used ivory sticks and jade bowls as a symbol of ostentation, “says Sevillano.

King Mu Wang of the Zhou dynasty in CHina is entertained by women playing an instrument called ‘guzheng’. | .

Already during the Han dynasty, in the s. I, innovations such as wheat and millstone appear. “This makes it possible to make pasta, noodles, which begins to popularize the use of chopsticks, especially from the 10th century,” says the expert. In addition, the appearance of vegetable oils (sesame, rapeseed), from the s. III, encourages the incorporation of fried foods into gastronomy, which can also be consumed in this way.

Hence the so-called “chopstick diplomacy”, that trip by US President Richard Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to China to restore the deteriorated relations with that country, and for which they had to learn to use chopsticks, 10 centuries passed of slow but firm conquest of the stick.

Globalization at Fidel Castro’s table, with the two greatest gastronomic symbols of the millennial East and the capitalist West. | .

“The Japanese diplomat Ono No Imoko traveled to China in the 7th century, sent by Empress Suiko, and it is said that he took the chopsticks back to his country,” explains historian and archaeologist Irene M. Muñoz, member of the UCM Asia Research Group and researcher at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM). It is in the Tang dynasty, which ends in the s. X, when Chinese culture is exported to other nearby countries and chopsticks appear even in a poem by the famous poet Li Pai (the one who, according to legend, drowned in the Yangzi River, drunk, for wanting to embrace the reflection of the moon ). His definitive leap to the west was the televised image of the American president struggling with those instruments. It was not the first, nor of course the last, but it was the best known graphic testimony of the new courses in the world.

In small bite

Professor Michiko Fujii, dressed in a kimono and obi, shows her students how to eat oriental dishes in the school cafeteria in Denver (United States), in 1969. | .

Chopsticks are themselves a diplomatic instrument. A widely circulated, albeit controversial, account says that, with the advent of Confucian ideas of nonviolence, knives began to be seen as weapons, so they were not present at the table. What is certain is that the peculiar design of oriental food –with bite-size foods– and that of these instruments are strongly related.

“The fact that oriental food is presented in small pieces may also have to do with a way of saving fuel: small pieces cook faster than large pieces, using less charcoal,” said Berta Bonet and Jesús Bardolet, creators of the Very Japanese website and authors of the guide What to eat in Japan. There is life beyond sushi.

And what about the fork? It also existed in Asia. “Two-spike forks have been found, similar to those for carving meat,” Muñoz explains, “they were used by some nomadic tribes around China, although they fell into disuse.”

“It is likely that the first chopsticks were used for cooking and not burned by turning food and as tongs to transport food to the fire and remove it once it was cooked,” the authors add. From the kitchen they went to the table. And from the digestive point of view, there are those who defend that chopsticks allow better digestions and even weight loss. Chopsticks make eating more leisurely, more satiating and reduce aerophagia.

Museum chopsticks or throwaways

Facilitators of good eating or instruments of hell, in Asia there are museums where the great variety of chopsticks that has been produced is displayed. The largest in the world, measuring 8.4 meters in length, typical of the nightmares of their ancestors in the afterlife and Guinness record in this curious discipline, were manufactured in the Japanese town of Obama in 2009. They are exhibited in the Wakasa museum, more a shop than an exhibition room only. The Kuài Zi museum in Shanghai collects up to 2,000 pairs of these utensils, including one from the Tang dynasty.

Although use and throw sticks are used daily, they are available with luxurious inlays and carvings, in gold, silver, lacquered wood, jade, ivory, coral, etc. Even the prestigious brand Louis Vuitton has launched its own designer chopsticks: the box has the same pattern as its famous handbags. At the opposite extreme, the first disposable utensils were the work of the Japanese, in 1878.

“Waribashi, chopsticks made from a small piece of wood cut in half, ready for the customer to separate and use the resulting two pieces,” said Bonet and Bardolet, “have been used since the beginning of the Japanese catering industry, in the eighteenth century, because delivering a new pair of chopsticks to each customer was the only way for a restaurant owner to assure his customers that what was being brought to his mouth was not desecrated. “

Japan uses more than 24 billion chopsticks annually and China more than 45 billion. The use is already abuse and, to avoid the environmental problem of deforestation of trees like poplar and birch, the Chinese government imposes high rates on disposable chopsticks.

Don’t even think about sticking them in the rice

Arguably, eating with disposable chopsticks is frowned upon. In Japan it is common for each person to have their reusable chopstick set, just as in Korea it is traditional for them to be made of metal. But sustainability has not yet permeated the protocol.

The first rules of courtesy with chopsticks appear in the Book of Rites, one of the classical texts of Confucianism, during the Zhou dynasty. Although there are variations in each country, there is a corpus of consensus on rude gestures. Chopsticks should not be sucked, used as drumsticks, or punctured with food. They should also not be used to point other people. Nor should they be left leaning on top of the bowl: according to a seafaring tradition, it attracts shipwrecks. And it is necessary, when taking food from the common source, to be direct and not rummage through our chopsticks, that we have put in our mouths (sometimes there are chopsticks exclusively to serve).

Of course, the worst thing that can be done with chopsticks is to stick them perpendicularly into the bowl of rice. “It is a funeral rite, so doing it at the table is a way of trivializing the rituals and the deceased,” explains Sevillano. Eastern people who open restaurants in the West must be horrified by our use of their precious utensils. Although, as the professor concludes, “they are usually quite sympathetic to the practices of foreigners who do not know the rules.”