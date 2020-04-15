Ironically, last summer during one of the episodes of the ‘Go Ask Anna’ video series, she claimed that she never wore tracksuits or the like.

Anna Wintour.

Photo:

Stuart C. Wilson / .

The powerful editor of Vogue magazine She is one of the most respected women for her unmistakable style, synonymous with Manolo Blahnik shoes, XXL necklaces and his bob haircut measured to the millimeter.

For that same reason, the publication that has appeared this Monday in the account of Instagram The magazine has amazed the industry that reveres it for a striking detail: in that image appears Wearing red Breton sweatpants with a white stripe on the side to match a sweater from the same brand.

In any other person, It would be expected that he opted for a comfortable outfit to continue working from home -in his case, from his home in the Hamptons- during the quarantine period, but When it comes to the visible face of the fashion world bible, it seems unthinkable to imagine it in jeans or sportswear.

Actually, she herself confessed last summer during one of the episodes of the video series. ‘Go Ask Anna’ than never used tracksuits or things like that, but things change and several weeks locked up seems to have managed to rethink her relationship with comfort.

.