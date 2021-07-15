‘Never have I’, the Netflix series reinvents humor in its 2nd season

The first season of the Netflix series, I Never, left its protagonist Devi in ​​the middle of a complicated sentimental situation. Also at a point of balance between his chaotic family life and mourning the death of his father.

Of course, Yo never has a hard commitment to overcome. In the midst of the great variety of similar Netflix series and with the same theme, you should try to tell similar situations with a new nuance. And in its first season He did it by making fun of the melodrama with a rare sense of humor, ethnicity and family love.

The result was a review of all adolescent pain, but without resorting to drama or superficial laughter. The director wanted to send a message and she did. Being young is confusing and often painful. But that’s not why it must be boring. Much less, solemn. With its display of colors, quick and witty dialogue, the series managed to become a small success for the Netflix series.

In the midst of such different places, Yonever managed to create a cliffhanger attractive enough to justify its original rhythm. This drama with touches of comedy and reflection on what it is to be a teenager is more than a look at a complicated stage. It is an audacious game about how to relate the widely seen and take it to a new dimension.

Its second season had the challenge of sustaining the interest and curiosity of the public based on the premise of the original. But instead of being taken seriously like teenage hits, Euphoria or We are who we are, Yo Never takes the opposite direction.

The three stories relate the transit of youth from different perspectives. But of the trio, only Yo Never has enough confidence to make fun of their most painful moments. An achievement that creates a new experience of hackneyed topics or even in the way in which the series analyzes the essential. How hard is it to be young in our time? According to Yo, it is never difficult as mocking as a twisted joke.

‘I never’, back to school

But despite its seemingly light tone, Yo Never does not evade some gray spots and harsh undertones in its plot. The story begins at the same point the previous season ended and that’s a bonus. The new conflicts are actually of a higher level of complexity than the old ones. Devi is still dealing with her father’s death. But he does it from a distance that allows him to understand pain as a catalyst.

At the same time, the teenager was the center of uncomfortable attention in the first season and now faces anonymity. Opaqued by a new Indian high school student at Sherman Oaks High, the series loses its Bollywood glow to something darker. Jealousy, rivalry and resentment are part of the scenario. But without doing without the puns and the notion about the perception of fear of the future that accompanies the character.

Without great fanfare, I never meditate on loneliness, fear and uncertainty. At the same time he makes jokes about sex and youthful lust in a playful and malicious tone. But amid the laughter there is something sour. The feeling that the series is on a journey towards becoming more mature and more relevant is unmistakable.

The combination is interesting when the script takes the liberty of being ruthless. Devi’s therapy sessions are a combination of self-indulgence, but also confessions of old hurts. Between both, the series manages to portray the emotional life of its character with poignant frankness.

Even when it comes to lovemaking, Yo Never again uses her singular formula of being unexpectedly cruel and then just being sincere. This despite using the usual love triangle that is already traditional in shows like this. But if in Emily in Paris there is some sense of urgent justification, in Yo never romance has an organic air.

The series, with its considerable degree of self-awareness about the irony of talking about youth from the adult’s point of view, plays in a dangerous environment. I could never be too shallow in your attempt to amuse yourself. Or very hard in its intention to show that there is something lower behind the quick and intelligent dialogues. But in reality, it is both at the same time.

In the end, the series achieves its goal: to be more confident in its proposal and less ambiguous in its intention. And, of course, it also succeeds at its highest point: having an unfriendly protagonist who is endearing.

