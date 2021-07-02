[This story contains spoilers from season 2 of Never Have I Ever. Read at your own risk, lovelies!]

Okayyy, y’all. If you too are on the tail end of bingeing Never Have I Ever season 2, BOY do we have a lot to talk about! Before we start though, let’s get one thing straight: Who knew Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) could get herself into more trouble than she already did at the end of season 1? Not only does she “Devi it ​​up” once again (using a term coined by her very own BFFs), but this time she’s truly in a world of drama.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Where will this take her? Well, that’s the question on everyone’s minds, isn’t it? While Netflix has kept details of Never Have I Ever season 3 under wraps, there are a few things to know about what’s in store for Devi, so let’s get into it.

Wait what happened in season 2 again? Remind me!

Let’s gift ourselves a tiny recap of what’s going on with our dear Devi. She’s essentially got Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) vying for her romantic affections, and she has no clue who to choose … and tries to date them both at the same time.

Obviously, this does not pan out and she has to watch Ben make out with new student Aneesa (Megan Suri) while she’s blackmailed into helping Paxton pull his grades back up. And let’s not forget how her mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) is being somewhat ~ romanced ~ by fellow dermatologist Chris Jackson (Common), while Kamala (Richa Moorjani) is just trying to balance her work in the lab with a possibly failing relationship.

Netflix

Is Never Have I Ever season 3 even confirmed yet?

So here’s the thing. Until Netflix gives fans a formal announcement of some sort (probably in the form of a cute video), we won’t actually know if the show actually gets another season. But since Never Have I Ever is such a slam dunk for the streaming giant, it shouldn’t be long before we hear some good news! At least we hope so …

Cool cool cool. Who from the cast is interested in returning?

Well, obvs Maitreyi Ramakrishnan because we can’t have a show about Devi without the leading lady herself. And coupled with the fact Devi is now officially Paxton’s GF, it’s easy to speculate that Darren Barnet would come back for season 3 as well. After all … don’t we all deserve a chance to see Paxton shirtless once more?

Netflix

You’re welcome, by the way.

Aside from Daxton coming back (yeah, totally made up this’ ship name), it’s highly likely Jaren Lewison (Ben), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola), Ramona Young (Eleanor), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini), and yes, even John McEnroe could reappear. As the millennials would say, it’s lit.

Netflix

Do we know what season 3 will be about?

That’s a hard no for now. (It’s not even renewed yet, so baby steps!) But making an educated guess tells us we can expect Devi and Paxton to navigate the meaning of a real relationship. Will Devi blow something way out of proportion? Probably. And will Paxton find out if he got into college? Um … we’ll have to wait on that one.

Season 2 left a lot of the characters in odd situations that would almost certainly be explored in a renewed season 3. Ben is clearly jealous over Devi and Paxton becoming an official thing. Fabiola seems to still be head over heels for her GF Eve. Eleanor is finally accepting herself and the role her dad plays in her life. Nalini seems like she’s finally ready to move forward from the death of her husband. And … uh, is Kamala getting married or not? Given how she showed up to the dance looking all googley eyed at Devi’s teacher, who knows !!!!

Netflix

Want more intel on all your fave Netflix shows? Yeah We know you do. You can find all of our entertainment coverage here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io