‘Never Have I Ever’ Netflix Season 2 Spoilers, Air Date, Cast

Spoilers ahead for Never have i ever. Read at your own risk, people!

Okay, so we can all agree coming-of-age comedies are notoriously hit or miss. But if you hit the mark à la Lizzie McGuire or The Breakfast Club, you’ve probably earned a cult following for life. (The teens are loyal.)

Then it isn’t exactly a surprise that at the height of the pandemic, fans quickly jumped on Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling’s Netflix teen rom-com Never Have I Ever, which chronicles the life and times of one Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first-generation Indian American who really, really wants to be cool. After the death of her father, Devi finds the walls of her Southern California home more suffocating than ever, and her nerdy demeanor isn’t doing her any favors at school. And since she thinks her ticket to popularity is losing her virginity, she decides to do only the most obvious thing: go after the hottest man she knows in school, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

But as any of us who have tried to woo someone out of our league (* raises hand slowly *) knows, romance is never as easy as it looks in the movies. Devi manages to unravel a number of her relationships in pursuit of a new life, and the season ends with her reconciling with her mother before kissing Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), her former enemy. And as she kisses Ben, well, Paxton calls her. Oh, and Devi might be moving to India. The horror!

So surely there’s more to come, right? Here’s what we know about season 2:

Season 2 has a premiere date!

For all of us starving for just another sneak peek at Paxton’s washboard abs, we don’t have to wait too long. Netflix announced in April 2021 that not only is the new season done with filming, but Devi, Ben, Paxton and co. are coming to our streaming queues in July 2021.

Before you get all pouty and start complaining about how there’s no exact date (WE GET IT), let’s take a moment. Not only do we know we’ll have a good TV summer, but the show also decided to be nice and drop a slew of new photos to properly thirst over. That’s got to make you feel better, so what are you moaning and groaning about?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We’ll be seeing a couple of new — and possibly famous — faces this season.

In addition to seeing Maitreyi, Jaren, Darren, Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola), and Ramona Young (Eleanor) grace our Netflix screens, new cast members are coming to the show as well. According to a report from Deadline, Megan Suri is expected to make her debut on the show as Aneesa, a new Indian student whose “confidence and radiance” will immediately intimidate our dearest Devi. Will Aneesa get in the middle of Devi’s budding romances with Ben and / or Paxton? That’s for Netflix to know and for us to (unfortunately) find out later.

We also have some hot dating gossip for our favorite Indian mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) —it looks like she might be getting herself a boo thang! Yes, we said it like that (don’t @ us), and the man expected to sweep her off her feet comes in the form of none other than rapper Common. He’s portraying Dr. Chris Jackson, a rival dermatologist — because like daughter, like mother — who might just be more than what she bargained for.

Common and Poona Jagannathan in the second season of Never Have I Ever.

Netflix

Common as Dr. Chris Jackson in the second season of Never Have I Ever.

Netflix

So let me get this straight. Devi gets two hot guys vying for her attention, and her mother gets Common as her love interest? It looks like I won’t be leaving the couch for quite a while.

Season 2 was hit with an early pre-show controversy.

Because really, what would a teen dramedy be without some form of drama laced within it? In an odd twist, season 2 drama actually has nothing to do with the show’s cast — it has to do with a guest star.

According to multiple reports, season 2 was expected to have Chrissy Teigen make a significant voiceover appearance. Chrissy is currently in hot water after Courtney Stodden said Chrissy cyberbullied them back when they married Doug Hutchinson in 2011.

You can read more about what Chrissy has been accused of here, but as far as Never Have I Ever season 2 goes, Chrissy is no longer participating.

Maitreyi has big ideas for Devi this season.

As mentioned above, Mindy and Lang are being extremely tight-lipped on what fans can expect from the upcoming season. But that doesn’t mean the cast doesn’t have their own thoughts on where they see their characters’ journeys going.

“I would love to see Devi love herself,” Maitreyi told Deadline back in June about what she hopes to see from her alter ego. “I think that’s an important message that not just high school teenage girls could learn. Just the idea of ​​loving yourself is something I think a lot of people need to hear. I don’t think we do that enough. I don’t think we value ourselves as much as we should. “

Ugh, yes. Hopefully we’ll all see her really take charge of her own destiny this season.

Season 2 will likely force Devi to explore her grief.

Given how the show is partially based on Mindy’s life, the actress is all for seeing an exploration of grief in the new season.

Mindy told TV Line that she and Lang “both lost parents, and we were like, ‘It would be so great to — in a show that’s a comedy show — be able to deal with a character who is unable to handle her grief.’ Especially in a lot of Asian communities and minority communities, dealing with grief or mental health, there’s still such a stigma attached to it. ”

Maitreyi is also down to explore the sensitive subject, as it’s not something TV always does a great job of, especially in teenagers. As she told Deadline, “People tend to take care of other people, but they tend to neglect their own emotions, their own well-being, their own mental health. Devi’s a prime example of that. She only just started at the end of the series to confront her grief for her father. We can’t go to season 2 and pretend Devi’s all better now. That doesn’t make sense. That’s not how it works. “

Want more tea on all your favorite Netflix shows? Yeah We know you do. You can find all of our entertainment coverage here.

Lauren Puckett Associate Editor Lauren Puckett is an associate editor at ELLE, where she covers news and culture.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io