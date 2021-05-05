never had a price so low

The section of promotions of the day of Amazon Mexico offers the articles that have a special discount. Sometimes more special than others …

This Tuesday we have found there a selection of laptops from the HP brand that has surprised us with prices that are really tempting. So if you need a computer or you think it is time to change the one you already have at home because it is old, you should not miss this opportunity.

The two laptops that we present below have different characteristics, depending on your needs, but what they have in common is that they have never been so cheap, that is, they are being offered right now. at the lowest retail price of his commercial widow in Amazon Mexico.

One more thing. If you are interested in any of these laptops, don’t think too much because these great prices are only available today.

HP 14 “Ryzen 3 4GB / 128GB Laptop Silver. Photo: Amazon.in

Main features:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

Display: 14 “diagonal HD

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)

Internal storage: 128 GB

HP 14 “HD AMD Ryzen 3 3.5GHz 4GB 1TB HDD Radeon Vega 3 Webcam Windows 10 Laptop. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Main features:

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Display: 14 “diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED backlit (1366 x 768)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (2.6 GHz – 3.5 GHz) |

Graphics card: AMD Radeon Vega 3

RAM: 4 GB DDR4 SDRAM

Internal storage: 1TB HDD SATA 5400 rpm

