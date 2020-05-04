Although both celebrities have achieved success in the superhero world, it was almost nine years ago, they also starred in one of the biggest failures, which is why Taika Waititi and Ryan Reynolds talked about ‘Green Lantern’.

Before they were Deadpool and Korg in the Marvel movies, both actors appeared in Green Lantern in 2011., although it seems that they do not remember having recorded it.

Both actors hope to return to portraying their characters in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films soon.

While in an interview promoting his latest collaboration, Reynolds was asked if working with Waititi on ‘Green Lantern’ helped him portray his character from the new movie ‘Free Guy.’

The protagonist of ‘Deadpool’ reacted hilariously with confusion at the idea that they had already shared the screen before.

“I’ve never met him. I still can’t figure out how we did it for this. He just said yes right away,” said Reynolds.

Taika Waititi joined in then, revealing her own convenient memory loss attack. “What is the project you’re talking about? I’ve never heard of it,” said the now-Oscar winner and future Star Wars director.

In confessing his feelings about his participation in the criticized, Waititi said he believes it is better to make jokes about a failed project rather than being a bit smug and pretending that it never happened.

“No, that kind of thing is great, because Ryan and I have a similar sense of humor about things like that, I find it very funny that he made that movie. The thing is, it’s like when people shy away from things, and They don’t want to admit they have done something, or never refer to it, I find it worse … If you pretend it never happened, then it makes it a little weird and awkward for everyone, “Waititi said.

Taika Waititi and Ryan Reynolds talked about ‘Green Lantern’ and the filmmaker resumed his mockery saying that “I still have no idea what that project is. I’m not entirely sure what it is.”

Maybe Wade Wilson and Korg will meet at some point in the MCU and we can finally have a proper superhero movie with these two popular actors.