         Never-before-seen level of fracture resistance, strength and ductility of this super steel

Develop new generation steel materials that are easier to extend and lengthen (ductility) in different shapes and structures, have higher resistance to deformation (strength) and fracture (toughness), light weight and low production cost is the objective of the engineers.

Now a super steel produced using the new D&P method (Deformed and partitioned) by the University of Hong Kong has shown an unprecedented level of these characteristics.

super D&P steel

The conventional view is that increasing the performance of a metal property, whether in strength, ductility, or toughness, will reduce one or more of the others. This new super steel has not had to be developed at the expense of this “law”, as explained Huang Mingxin, from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Hong Kong (HKU), and principal investigator of the project:

In this latest advancement in D&P super steel, we achieve an unprecedented combination of strength and toughness that can address a major challenge in safety-critical industrial applications: achieving extremely high fracture toughness to prevent catastrophic premature fracture of structural materials.

The material, thus, results a yield strength against deformation of around 2GPa, an upper fracture toughness of 102MPam 1/2 and a good uniform elongation of 19%.

The team has already contacted industry partners to build prototypes of heavy-duty jumper cable, bulletproof vest and car chassis with the super steel for further testing and testing. Currently, high strength steel for bridge cables has a yield strength of less than 1.7 GPa, and a fracture toughness of less than 65 MPam 1/2.

We have taken a great step to industrialize the innovative super steel. It demonstrates great potential for use in a variety of applications, including superior bulletproof vests, jumper cables, light automobiles, and military, aerospace, and heavy duty bolts and nuts in the construction industry.

