During an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, actress Neve Campbell revealed that she has had conversations with directors Tyler Gilletty Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (‘Wedding Night’) to participate in the future installment of the horror franchise,Scream 5.

“We are having conversations about it. The moment is a bit difficult due to COVID. We have been talking for only a month and a half, therefore it will be some time before we know how to go about everything … We are negotiating, so we will see.”

Campbell said she was touched by a letter written by the directors where they talked about the mythical director of the Wes Craven saga, who died in 2015: “The two directors wrote me a very moving letter about Wes Craven. He was a great inspiration to them and they really want honor him. It means a lot to me. I hope we can come to terms with the project and find a way to do it. “

While details of the plot are sparse, it has been revealed that the film will follow a woman who returns to her hometown to try to find out who has been committing a series of heinous crimes. We also know that Kevin Williamson is currently linked to the project as an executive producer, although it is not known whether to write the script after having participated in the first two and the fourth installment of the saga.

The first film released in 1996 was a complete success, helping to relaunch the horror genre and becoming the highest grossing slasher film of all time (until ‘Halloween’ dethroned it last year). Its success resulted in three sequels, the first two as successful as the first part, while the last one barely reached half the revenue of its predecessors.

After several setbacks to launch another movie, MTV decided to make a television series that became a cult hit, with two seasons well received by fans and a third season (and in turn restart) by VH1.

The return of’Scream’s will mark the second major reboot for Spyglass Entertainment, after doing the same with the horror classic ‘Hellraiser’, with David S. Goyer associated to write the script.