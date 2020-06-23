These announcements have been made even as the Trump administration has moved to strip states of the right to implement such requirements.

Last Monday, the Nevada governor said his state is planning to adopt the mandate of the Zero Emission Vehicle California (ZEV) and Exhaust Pipe Emission Rules.

Other states like Washington in March and Minnesota and New Mexico in September also announced that they would adopt the same rules. However, Nevada would be the last state to adopt the low and zero emission vehicle rules.

The rules require automakers to sell vehicles in Nevada that emit less emissions of greenhouse gases and other harmful air pollutants.

Nevada Proposes To Require The Rules ZEV beginning in the 2025 model year and allowing automobile manufacturers to obtain credits to meet the requirements beginning in the 2023 model year.

The governor Steve Sisolak I explain that these new regulations will not require anyone to give up their current vehicle or choose one that does not work for their business or lifestyle needs.

California Vehicle Emission Rules, are stricter than the rules recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency Under President Donald Trump, they are currently followed by states that account for more than 40% of vehicle sales in the United States.

