A new impediment has Dana White and her team. The UFC president is working intensively to resume the organization’s calendar, but he has a new obstacle: The Nevada Athletic Commission.

The entity states that resuming the activities of UFC It must be done in a responsible way and according to the permits of the health area, not politicians.

“We can say that the Nevada Athletic Commission will listen to doctors, scientists and all specialists before making any decision. One of the things that I always say is that all we have to do is the health and safety of the fighters. That continues, now, I have to be more rigid about the health and safety of my team, production, officials, our referees, judges and any of the people who need to be involved in doing the event ”said the executive director, Bob Bennett, in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

Earlier this week, the president of the U.S, Donald trump, in an official statement, stated that sports in the country must resume their activities. The President included UFC as an important entity that will help retake the country’s economy during the period of the pandemic.

When you talk about Trump, Bennett, in conversation with MMA Fighting, was emphatic when stating that the MMA They will return with the endorsement of specialists who act daily in the treatment of the coronavirus.

“It is not a political decision, about when we will return. We will treat the situation calmly and stay listening to the doctors. “he explained Bob.

Monday afternoon, ESPN revealed that Dana seeks to hold an event on May 9, without defined place. According to the report, three fights for the belt and closed to the public are expected.