UFC octagon

UFC It has the capacity and the place to hold its own events in Las Vegas, including high-tech production. But it cannot be used for some time.

He Nevada Athletic Commission Executive Director Bob Bennett informed MMA Weekly on Sunday that the state has suspended all combat events until further notice.

The regulator had paused events until March 14 with a meeting pending on March 25th where the veto was expected to increase.

The meeting of the March 25th did not materialize when the Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak, I close public meetings in the state, along with non-essential businesses, until at least April 16.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, extended the recommendations to increase social isolation until April 30th, it is likely that Nevada and other states increase that order.

Bennett I inform that there is no estimated date to return to hold events in Nevada. The commission will follow all recommendations on COVID 19, in order to take care of the safety of fighters, fans and work teams.