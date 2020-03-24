Nevada Athletic Commission cancels meeting scheduled for Wednesday due to coronavirus

The future of MMA in the state of Nevada remains uncertain.

While the UFC Fight Night Brasilia Behind closed doors more than a week ago, it became known that the Nevada Athletic Commission (NSAC) had decided not to regulate contact sports events due to the growing spread of the coronavirus. That decision was to take effect until a meeting that was to take place this Wednesday, March 25, where it would be defined how to proceed in the face of the pandemic.

The commission’s decision ended up causing the UFC unable to conduct its three subsequent events from the APEX facility in Las Vegas.

However, commission secretary Frankie Mason announced in a press release earlier today that the meeting has been postponed due to fear of the virus spreading.

It is unknown at this time when commission members will meet to determine when they will return to regular boxing or MMA events.