Nevada Athletic Commission announces end of penalties for marijuana use

Nate Diaz – UFC

The Nevada Athletic Commission announced Wednesday a historic change in anti-doping policy for combat sports. At a press conference, the entity confirmed that it will follow the model of WADA for suspensions of fighters for the use of Marijuana.

The executive director of the regulatory entity, Bob bennett explained that the decision made by the sports entity is that the use of marijuana It is not interpreted as a performance enhancing drug, but an abusive substance.

Notice

According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), marijuana is considered a substance of abuse, but not a performance-enhancing drug. I believe that our objective is to do performance increase tests to ensure a balance. The fact is, Marijuana is not for performance enhancement. I don’t think we should do more tests for that ”, explained.

The executives announced that the date will be valid from this Thursday, On the other hand, La Nevada Commission decided to continue with the examinations to do a study on brain damage in athletes. At the end of the study, a new vote will be held to evaluate the sequence of tests.

The only exception to the new rule of not punishing fighters for use of Marijuana It would be in the case that the athlete shows up on the night of the event without physical conditions due to excessive use. In case he is drugged, he will not be able to fight, following the same parameters for alcohol use.

