Neuville caresses the triumph in the Safari Rally

06/26/2021

On at 17:44 CEST

Thierry Neuville, which on Friday was the only favorite who ‘survived’ the harshness of the Safari Rally in Kenya, has taken another step to achieve victory in the African event, which returns to the World Championship calendar after 19 years of absence .

This Saturday the Belgian Hyundai driver extended his lead in the general standings amid breathtaking scenery and on smoother and faster roads around Lake Elmenteita. Neuville beats Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta by 57 “although the latter is likely to end up giving up the position to World Championship leader Sébastien Ogier due to Toyota’s strategy.

After a relatively calm day, the rain has arrived in the final section and has allowed Ogier ascend to podium positions. “We have to maintain the pressure as long as we can. The differences are great, so there is nothing that can be achieved in a normal fight, but it is the Safari and many things can happen,” summarized the Frenchman.

Dani sordo, who destroyed his Hyundai i20 WRC on Friday when he fell into a ditch, has re-engaged in the race and has prevailed in the last special of the day.

Classification (after SS13)

1. Neuville-Wydaeghe (Bel / Hyundai), 2h 45m 4.6s

2. Katsuta-Barritt (Jap / Toyota), at 57.4

3. Ogier-Ingrassia (Fra / Toyota), at 1: 15.5

4. Tanak-Jarveoja (Est / Hyundai), at 2: 21.2

5. Greensmith-Patterson (Gbr / Ford), at 2.39.4