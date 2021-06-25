Neuville assaults the leadership of the Safari Rally and Sordo leaves

06/25/2021 at 4:58 PM CEST

Thierry Neuville leads the Kenya Safari Rally, which has returned to the World Cup after a 19-year absence. The Belgian Hyundai driver has displaced the World Championship leader from the first position, Sébastien Ogier (Toyota), after being the fastest in three of the six stages of the second day, this Friday.

No luck, your partner Dani sordo He was forced to abandon the stage after hitting a rock, sideways out of the stage and through the vegetation before ending up in a ditch, causing serious damage to his i20. “A large stone in the middle of the track has broken a suspension arm of our car, forcing us to leave,” explained the Cantabrian.

He has not been the only one with problems. The harshness of the Kenyan sections has taken its toll and Elfyn Evans, Oliver Solberg and Lorenzo Bertelli have been sidelined in three accidents on the shores of Lake Naivasha. Sébastien Ogier, limped back after losing a lot of time after breaking a shock absorber.

Neuville and his co-driver, also Belgian Martjin Wydaeghe lead the provisional classification with a difference of 18.8 seconds compared to the Japanese Takamoto katsuka and his British co-pilot Daniel Barrit, from Toyota. Ott Tänak is third at 55.8.

“I didn’t feel like I was pushing hard, I just felt quite comfortable in the car and tried to be as efficient as I could,” he said Neuville. “I was driving at a fairly high ride height to try to protect the car, but the downside of that is that it is quite easy to roll over,” he added.

The Rally Safari Kenya will continue on Saturday in a day divided again into six stages and will end on Sunday 27 with five special stages.

Rally Safari (after SS7):

1 T. NEUVILLE / M. WYDAEGHE (Hyundai) 1: 23: 19.1

2 T. KATSUTA / D. BARRITT (Toyota) a18.8

3 O. TÄNAK / M. JÄRVEOJA (Hyundai) a55.8

4 S. OGIER / J. INGRASSIA (Toyota) at 1: 49.4

5 G. GREENSMITH / C. PATTERSON (Ford) at 1: 56.1

6 A. FOURMAUX / R. JAMOUL (Ford) at 2: 19.1