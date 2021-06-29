Neurowires are designed for the repair of lesions of the nervous system

Scientists have designed and characterized in vitro new neurocables for the repair of lesions of the nervous system.

The achievement is the work of researchers from the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) in Spain, belonging to the Center for Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering (CBIT).

To date, there is no effective clinical therapy for the regeneration of nerve injuries that affect nerve lengths greater than 2 cm, where the nerve cannot find its target and, often, that disoriented nerve ends up knotting itself into a painful ball called a neuroma.

In minor injuries, a nerve graft is used, usually from the patient himself (autograft) or from a donor (allograft). However, when it comes to large lesions greater than 2 cm in length, satisfactory results have not been achieved. So it is vital to identify new ways to reconnect severed nerves and to stimulate their repair and regeneration.

Given the impossibility of regenerating tracts in large nerve lesions, UPV researchers have proposed the use of a multimodular device called neurocable, as a solution to this problem. This device is made up of biomaterials with a cylindrical shape of natural and / or synthetic origin, inside which bundles of parallel fibrils are arranged to facilitate regeneration. In this way, the length of the neurocable can vary between 0.6 and 50 cm depending on the size of the lesion, using a greater or lesser number of cylindrical modules.

“Each neurocable is capable of housing auxiliary cells inside to promote axonal growth, creating a structure similar to that of a nerve that is not damaged and that could be of help to promote functional recovery”, explains Cristina Martínez Ramos.

The research team has designed neurocables for the repair of nervous system injuries. (Photo: UPV)

Designed and characterized in vitro in their laboratories – and patented by the UPV – the concept of these neurocables could have a future application in the treatment of pathologies derived from lesions in the tract-like structures of the peripheral nervous system and the central nervous system, caused by trauma, neurodegenerative diseases, traffic and work accidents, injuries from firearms

“The technology has so far been uniquely characterized in vitro, with implant prototypes capable of spanning lesion lengths of around 2 cm. The promising in vitro results have led us to patent this idea, which must be validated through in vivo experiments in animal models with large lesions ”, highlights Cristina Martínez Ramos. (Source: UPV)