“Neurosurgery is one of the most complete surgical specialties”

Dr. Luis Ley Urzaiz is one of the most relevant professionals in the neurosurgery specialty. Son, grandson and nephew of neurosurgeons, it can be said that he carries the specialty in the blood, or as he says: “implanted in the brain”. Within his specialty, he has focused on the specific treatment of vascular neurosurgery (aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, cavernomas), trigeminal neuralgia and hemifacial spasm, neuro-oncology (brain and spinal tumors) and cervical spine problems (herniated discs, cervical spondylosis ); treatments in which it enjoys national and international recognition. He has been named by vote among the 2016 Top Doctor doctors in the specialty of Neurosurgery, in 2017 he was nominated by the Doctoralia website for the Doctoralia Awards. And Forbes magazine includes him in the list of the best doctors in Spain. Currently, he is the president of the Spanish Society of Neurosurgery.

2020 has been marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, from the Spanish Society of Neurosurgery, what achievements would you highlight this year?

This year’s activity has been, of course, conditioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a Scientific Society, we have tried to react quickly in several areas: Maintaining teaching activity, preparing recommendations for the treatment of patients in times of pandemic, and evaluating the impact of the pandemic on our activity.

One of the main situations that have occurred due to this pandemic is the increase in the average for a neurosurgery operation. How have you experienced this situation?

The first wave of the pandemic arrived as a tsunami that blocked all non-essential activity for weeks and even months, in some areas of Spain, which is why we have lived and still live with concern about the diagnostic and therapeutic delay of many patients. It is true that this situation has been different in the different Spanish regions since the incidence of the disease has also been different, but, in general, there has been a great decrease in our activity, the implications of which we are still analyzing.

Do you think this increase in contagion could have been prevented in some way?

Unfortunately, the only way to avoid this situation would have been to avoid that the contagion speed had been lower, which is called “flattening the curve”. For different reasons, this curve, far from flattening, was sharp, which collapsed the health systems. In a disease like Covid-19, only prevention works until the arrival of the cure or the vaccine, and prevention failed.

As a way to minimize the effects, the existence of Covid-free hospitals could have perhaps helped, but the collapse in many places was total, so I don’t think it could have been avoided.

Focusing on the neurosurgery itself, which diseases have a better response to intervention?

An easy answer is that those diseases that have a clear neurosurgical indication benefit the most from an intervention. A more detailed answer would take us to an exaggerated length. A good answer is to remember that surgery is still the best cancer therapy.

What significant advances are there in neurosurgery today?

Neurosurgery is a constantly evolving specialty that benefits greatly from technological advances. Possibly, preoperative imaging systems with acquisition of brain connectivity maps, navigation systems with intraoperative imaging and augmented reality, advances in minimally invasive surgery, both cranial and spinal, and the development of brain and spinal stimulation systems will mark the future. in the medium term.

How do you rate this specialty in Spain?

Neurosurgery was born early in Spain, earlier than in many neighboring countries, spurred on by the extraordinary Cajal School, which attracted neuroscientists from all over the world and favored the development of neurosurgery in our country. Since then, it has maintained an excellent level.

As for the Spanish Society of Neurosurgery, what future projects are they embarking on?

The Spanish Society of Neurosurgery is embarking on a mission of modernization on several fronts: making ourselves known to the public and facilitating contact with patients, who are our reason for existing, establishing communication channels with related Societies to carry out transversal activities and use the advantages offered by current technology to exchange knowledge.

Finally, what advice would you give to take care of our brain?

Neurosurgery doesn’t just work on the brain. It is one of the most complete surgical specialties because by acting on the entire nervous, central and peripheral system, we work on the entire body: skull, spine and extremities. Thus, in order to maintain good neurosurgical health, it is obviously best to maintain good general health: eat in moderation, exercise, interact with people, read and avoid routines.