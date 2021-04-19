Neurons are the Internet of the human body

04/19/2021 at 11:28 AM CEST

In the same way that the Internet works, transporting information between distant and geographically distant points, the nervous system can transfer signals over long distances very quickly, connecting various points of the human body. Now, a new study carried out at the University of Copenhagen and based on the fruit fly has discovered how signaling molecules that are located in the extremities of neurons manage to establish communication with others.

Understanding this chemical language can be vital to advance new treatments for diseases in which there are problems in these connections, as in the case of neurodegenerative pathologies or neuropathy. According to a statement, a key role in this communication mechanism is that of axons.

They can be defined as “projections” or extensions of neurons, which send signals to other nerve cells or muscles. A concrete example is the axons that branch from nerve cells located in the spinal cord: they form networks that can reach an extension of up to one meter in length. To establish effective communication, axons use signaling molecules.

These chemical signals must meet some specific conditions in order to establish the “dialogue” between neurons. According to researcher Viktor Karlovich Lund, one of the authors of the study published in the journal Cell Reports, “the Rab2 protein has to be present and function properly for nerve cells to send effective signals between the central nervous system and the rest of the body.” , he indicated.

A complex machinery

The Danish scientists’ finding was made through the study of the information transport process in neurons in fruit flies. However, and although its validity in humans has yet to be confirmed, the specialists highlighted that we share around 75 percent of the genes related to diseases with these insects.

In addition, the genes that encode the Rab2 protein are similar in different species, reaching a significant degree of evolutionary conservation. All these characteristics make researchers convinced of the existence of the same or a very similar mechanism in the human nervous system.

Why is the Rab2 protein so important? According to scientists, this component acts as a vital link between other proteins that drive the informational “charge” to be transferred between neurons, working as true “engines” of communication in the nervous system, and the information itself that is transferred. In the absence of the link provided by the Rab2 protein, the other elements are isolated and the complex machinery begins to fail.

Communication interrupted

The role of the aforementioned protein could be confirmed by eliminating it in experiments with fruit flies. In doing so, the experts verified that the signaling molecules accumulated in the axons without being able to leave: as in a traffic jam, the chemical signals could not advance and the communication between the neurons was interrupted.

This mechanism that inhibits the transport of information between nerve cells is the one seen in different diseases in humans, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), neuropathy and spectrum disorders autistic, among other pathologies. By understanding the chemical causes of this abnormal functioning, researchers believe that it will be possible to develop new therapeutic and pharmacological alternatives to combat these diseases.

Photo: Gerd Altmann on Pixabay.