· 90 percent of the decisions we make are subconsciously and that only 10 percent are truly conscious decisions

A technique used to know the brain of your consumers, neuromarketing for its reduced cost, these research techniques to collect data to infer the emotional involvement with what is observed in the test.

For this process, technology plays a great role since eye tracking uses high-speed cameras to track the movement of eye cells, by giving away the pupil and blinking.

This information allows knowing the visual routes of the subjects and creating maps where the view is constantly paused to know the tastes of the consumer. From this you can create analysis of brochures and other printed originals or web pages.

According to Ernesto Juárez Rodríguez and Oscar Gonzáles Salgado, there is direct and two-way interaction between consumers and companies facilitated by developers of ICT, financial and logistics services.

This in order to generate exchanges of satisfaction for the needs, desires and personalized demands is the direct and bidirectional interaction between consumers and companies.

Why is this type of marketing trending?

The production and commercialization of goods and services is a practice that covers social, economic, and technological aspects, among other aspects, they are involved in the way the strategy is developed.

Currently, the consumer has become more demanding as he wants the product to meet his expectations in a timely manner.

There are no one hundred percent perfect products or services, however, you have to know how to take advantage of these for the benefit of the brand. If yours has a defect recognize it, this will give more security to your customers.

To hook them, give them a solution to these defects. For example, certain facial cream present side effects that can be solved with natural products.

The content marketing strategy can help you in this by analyzing and using the information correctly. This should be as clear and concise as possible to avoid misunderstandings.

How to win your clients?

Once the purchase has been completed it is time to create a loyalty relationship with your new customer. The treatment you have towards him is very important, if you give him a space to comment on his experience, you will let him know that it is important, if you give him some recognition or advantage of being a frequent client, he will not want to look in the competition.

For example, there is an online store called SheIn, this allows its customers to comment on their products and rate their quality, according to their experience. It also notifies them of new promotions and invites them to be part of their community where they show the advantages of their products.

Creating a more emotional bond between the seller-customer will always be more beneficial than a superficial transaction. Both the sales funner and the marketing funner have the job to analyze and monitor customers.

