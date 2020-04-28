SAO PAULO – Faced with the growing perception that the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus causes neurological changes and can cause the formation of microcoagulants in blood vessels, doctors who are at the forefront of fighting the pandemic begin to fear an increase in cases of stroke related to covid-19. Some hospitals are already studying changes in the protocol of these patients to investigate whether they have the virus.

The concern has been taking shape with the increase in reports made by doctors from other countries of these cases. This Saturday, the American newspaper The Washington Post published a report in which professionals from Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, in New York, report an increase in patients between 30 and 40 healthy years who had a stroke – in which the presence of the coronavirus was later identified .

Chinese researchers had previously published observational studies – of the case series type – with covid-19 patients who had a stroke, and Spanish doctors have made similar reports, but have not yet submitted to scientific publications.

O state he heard neurologists from some hospitals in São Paulo and Rio and identified the occurrence of at least three similar situations, but which still need further investigation. The doctors’ expectation, however, is that this scenario should become more evident in the coming weeks, when the epidemic reaches its peak.

Neurologist Gabriel Freitas, a researcher at the D’Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) and the Universidade Federal Fluminense, says he had a patient who came to the hospital with a stroke, without other symptoms, and then with a chest tomography it was noticed that he had the covid. Another case, of a small stroke, which he attended in the office, was also later tested as positive for the coronavirus.

“We have talked a lot with neurologists from Spain and there it was very clear. At the most critical moment of the epidemic they saw a lot of people arrive with a stroke and, when investigated, they also had covid. The stroke was the first manifestation of the disease. They also had patients already hospitalized with covid who had a stroke later “, says Freitas.

The researcher comments that the case reports in the United States also coincide with the peak of the epidemic in the country, which generates the alert that in the next two weeks we may have a similar picture in Brazil.

Because of this, he states that the care protocol for these patients is changing at least in two hospitals – Quinta D’Or and Copa D’Or -, and this implementation is being discussed throughout the D’OR Network. “The recommendation now for every patient who arrives with a stroke is that he be investigated for covid, with chest tomography and testing – and be treated as such until proven otherwise,” he says.

Gisele Sampaio, coordinator of Rede Brasil AVC and neurologist at Hospital Albert Einstein and Escola Paulista de Medicina, also claims to have received a stroke case in a 56-year-old patient who later proved to be also a covid-19. “She went to the hospital with a severe headache, she had a respiratory complaint, she was tired, and so we did a lung scan. We saw the pattern compatible with covid, then confirmed with a PCR test. We imagine it is related to covid, yes. because she had no other important history of stroke, “says Gisele. The patient ended up dying.

According to the doctor, the Brazilian societies of Cerebrovascular Disease and Neurointervention are preparing a document with recommendations for stroke patients to be investigated for covid.

“There is a great potential for these patients to be asymptomatic from the respiratory point of view, but they can transmit it not only to other patients but also to healthcare professionals. Medical societies in the USA and Europe have made this recommendation and we will do it also: that every patient who arrive with a stroke be treated as if you were covid until you have the result “, he says.

Disorders in the coagulation process

The main suspicion is that this is because the coronavirus appears to cause disturbances in the clotting process. Necropsies in victims of the disease revealed the presence of small clots in the blood vessels of different parts of the body. Thrombosis in the lungs has also been observed and the hypothesis is that some of these thrombi may reach the brain.

Pathologist Paulo Saldiva, from USP’s Faculty of Medicine and coordinator of the group that performs autopsies on patients who died at Hospital das Clínicas, says that in 18 bodies analyzed, he found brain lesions in two by means of CT scans. “These are suggestive signs that may be from recent strokes, but we have not yet done microscopic analysis of the material collected in the brain,” he says.

In addition to the clotting problem, there are indications that covid also causes other neurological changes. “There are already reports in the medical literature of delirium, changes in behavior, bleeding, in addition to stroke,” comments Viviane Cordeiro Veiga, ICU coordinator at Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo. “There are countless situations being described, but they are still initial reports”, he comments.

She says she has not yet received any stroke and covid-19 patients, as well as neurologist Eli Faria Evaristo, from Sírio, but both say they expect to see this when the epidemic reaches its peak.

“It is still a hypothesis that covid is the cause of stroke cases in the United States, but in several necropsy analyzes around the world it has been observed that the virus has the property of inducing thrombosis in the lung. It is reasonable to admit that this action pro -covid thrombosis can cause thrombosis in other organs. The Cardiology Department has also suggested an increase in infarctions “, says Evaristo.

According to the doctor, there has still been no official change in the protocol for attending Sirio, but doctors are aware of the symptoms. “And since having a CT scan on the head is mandatory, it does not cost much to run the machine up to the lung to see if there is any compromise. It is not yet protocol, but it is increasing.”

