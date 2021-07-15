Neurocracy: solve a murder with a wiki

I have been following the Neurocracy project for some time and, From the first day, it seems to me a most interesting proposal. Of course, those who know me best know that I am quite a friend of alternative game experiences (because that is Neurocracy, in a game). Obviously it is totally outside the gaming circuit that we know, and I’m not just talking about the big studios and Triple A titles, it’s that there are even certain nuances that somewhat complicate its inclusion in the indie games category.

Let’s start by talking a little about his approach. Neurocracy is a surfing gamer, it does not require more than an Internet connection and a standard browser to access its website, in which what you will find is, in a very summarized way, a kind of Wikipedia from the near future that you will have to read profusely (do not worry, its size is very small, especially if we compare with its reference). So, in short, we have a browser game that consists of reading… I understand that many people have fled scared at the prospect. Ah, also, at least for now, it’s only available in English.

And what is it that makes Neurocracy so interesting? Well, if we are not intimidated by a proposal that, in principle, may seem somewhat outdated, what we will find is a gripping story of intrigue that takes place in the near future, in the middle of this century, and in which you will have to test your ability to read between the lines to solve a crime.

It is the year 2049, Wikipedia no longer exists, but a philanthropist named Xu Shaoyong, the most powerful man on the planet, has decided to financially support Omnipedia, a wiki that reproduces the spirit of the original Wikipedia. Such is his commitment to this free knowledge project that he has become his maximum investor. Neurocracy’s story takes an unexpected turn when Shaoyong is assassinated.

This is where your investigations will start, but to carry them out properly you will have to deepen your knowledge of the history of Neurocracy. You should know, as this aspect is fundamental, that humanity is suffering from a disease called Cariappa-Muren and that it has its origin in tuna. It is a very serious disease that affects millions of people … yes, indeed, a pandemic, although at this point it is interesting to clarify that the original idea of ​​Neurocracy is from 2019, so although such a surprising coincidence has occurred, the COVID-19 pandemic has nothing to do with the history of the game.

The expectations of society were very positive, since the neuroscientist and activist Connie Muren, who helped discover the disease, could thus have taken a first step towards its cure. However, has disappeared without a trace. All this in a world that, without being post-apocalyptic, is already facing the most adverse consequences of climate change, while living under a bio-surveillance system called G6.

With the argument of Neurocracy, many developers would have chosen to create a shooter, an rpg, perhaps a mixture of both … however in this case what we find is a very different proposal. A bit Orwell-style: Keeping an eye on you, but With Omnipedia as the only source of information, we will have to connect the dots to advance in this game, which we can also qualify as interactive novel, and that for ten weeks from its launch it will try to keep us hooked on a plot that promises to be the most interesting.

Those who already have gray hair may remember times when game interfaces were mostly text, and at this point I especially remember conversational adventures (I lost count of the hours devoted to Don Quixote de Dinamic, from 1987). And although the years have brought us a spectacular graphic evolution, which allows us to now talk about 4K even in Minecraft, ray tracing, 240 hertz screens, which obviously provide fabulous gaming experiences, a good argument is like a good book, it is can sustain exclusively with words.

I think that is going to be exactly the case with Neurocracy, debuting today, July 14. Access to the first of the 10 episodes will be free, while access to the rest of the deliveries will cost 16 euros for the entire session pass. I must admit that it seems like a risky bet, and I have my doubts about how it will work commercially. However, its full development is fully assured, since it has already obtained all the necessary financing in several crowdfunding campaigns.

Yes, I will say, whether the project goes better or worse, that the Neurocracy proposal seems very interesting to me, both by content and by continent. Although I was aware of some of Orwell’s plot “traps” and his Ignorance is Strength expansion, I really enjoyed a game based on pure information analysis, so this proposal is most interesting to me, since the development of the argument is as interesting as the initial premise, it is not difficult for me to imagine several nights robbing hours of sleep to spend them to find out who killed Shaoyong and what happened to Muren.