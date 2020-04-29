Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc. (Neuraptive), a clinical biotechnology company dedicated to the development of new therapeutic and medical products to address unmet needs in the treatment of peripheral nerve injuries (PNI), today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Neuraptive’s new investigative new drug (IND) order for NTX-001 in patients with single NIP with acute transection.

“We are pleased to have received authorization for the company’s first IND and are excited to start testing later this year,” said Evan Tzanis, executive vice president and head of research and development. “We look forward to working with the researchers as we advance Neuraptive’s NTX-001 in the clinic to treat peripheral nerve injuries.”

Peripheral nerve injuries that result in surgery are common, occurring in more than 600,000 patients annually in the United States, with approximately 80% of nerve injuries occurring in the upper extremities. The Neuraptive phase 2 study will assess the safety and efficacy of NTX-001 against the current standard of care for upper extremity injuries. NTX-001 is being developed in the USA on the FDA 505 (b) (2) development path, in which the components contained in the product are present in approved and existing drugs, allowing the potential for a more streamlined development program.

“Current interventions do not prevent the irreversible degeneration that occurs within 48 to 72 hours after the injury. We believe that NTX-001 has the potential to slow or prevent this degenerative process so that the nerves recover more quickly and patients can avoid disabilities that usually result from these types of nerve damage, “said Ivan Gergel, MD, executive chairman of the Neuraptive Board. “We hope that NTX-001 can be a revolutionary treatment for doctors to offer patients undergoing PNI repairs.”

About Neuraptive Therapeutics

Neuraptive is creating new innovative therapies for nerve repairs to improve the clinical outcomes of patients and surgeons who care for them. The company’s franchised therapeutic product, NTX-001, has the potential to improve the quality and speed of recovery of nerve sensation and function in eligible patients who have suffered traumatic injuries or who are undergoing reconstructive surgical procedures. Neuraptive is advancing rapidly in its pipeline and will leverage its resources to make the transition to a company at a clinical stage. Investors include Rhein’s new healthcare investors through Fund 18 and Ben Franklin Technology Partners. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, and has offices near Boulder, CO, as well as medical surgical translation facilities at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora, CO. For more information, see www.neuraptive.com.

About New Rhein Healthcare Investors

New Rhein is a venture capital fund manager / early stage of growth whose investment strategy focuses on proven molecules used in new ways, such as new forms of delivery and possible new indications and use. In this way, New Rhein limits science-based risks and focuses on development and execution. Previous investments have included drugs for Alzheimer’s disease, ophthalmic disorders, respiratory diseases and diagnosis of molecular oncology. New Rhein’s partners, associates and consultants are experienced former industry executives with solid records of operational, investment and transactional experience. New Rhein combines significant experience in agreements with deep operational experience, allowing you to adapt the right agreement to the right situation and to work with the companies in your portfolio to obtain maximum value in your products. For more information, visit www.newrhein.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe haven provisions of the U.S. Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements we make about the time to start clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions and are subject to uncertainties, risks and changes inherent in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many are beyond our control.

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided only as a facility and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has a legal effect.

